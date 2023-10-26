Candace Cameron Bure's 'Traditional Marriage' Comments Have Been Tied To Her New Network GAF, But Head Honcho Says There's Been 'Misconceptions'
Bure has been a big part of GAF since leaving Hallmark.
Candace Cameron Bure made headlines last year when she spoke out about how her new network Great American Family (GAF) would keep “traditional marriage at the core” of its programming. Her comments sparked a flurry of responses from Hallmark stars, including Fuller House co-star Jodie Sweetin, reportedly had a kerfuffle with Bure after the comments went viral. The actress has maintained a prominent position at the company and backlash has died down in recent months. Now, head honcho Bill Abbott seems to be distancing himself from what was said during the holiday season last year.
There’s been much said about the directions the two romance movie networks have been going in over the past year. A so-called "culture war" has been setup at Hallmark and GAF, with the former nabbing some of the latter's stars. Hallmark has tried to dive deep into diversity, focusing on romances amongst people from different backgrounds and giving more voice to LGBTQ stories. GAF has brought more tradition and religious concepts into its storytelling, an idea Abbott has likened to avoiding divisiveness.
Recently, in an a wide-ranging interview, Abbott was asked about how things are going and more for the network as it continues to grow. Amidst this, Variety asked the former Hallmark CEO to respond to the backlash regarding Bure’s comments, and he explained the biggest “misconceptions” he feels are out there.
According to the GAF CEO, the network is avoiding “divisive conversations” with its content, which has attracted plenty of attention by the media, but also from some stars. In fact, a slew of Hallmark stars have left for GAF over the past year+ and now both networks have upcoming Christmas movies coming down the pipeline.
GAF Still Loves Having Candace Cameron Bure On Board
Bure has previously explained why she exited Hallmark, and while Bill Abbott says that Bure is not the driving force behind the network, its basic tenets and its audience, he does acknowledge that having Bure and other original talent on board has been beneficial. He also said in the interview:
It’s not just Bure either who has led the charge for talent at GAF, though she does have the additional honor of being on board as Chief Content Officer for the company. He also cited talents like Jen Lilley and Danica McKellar as having an impact on the brand. All three women formerly produced projects at Hallmark. McKellar has also responded to the backlash over the comments.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Reality TV fan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. Theme park junkie. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Riley Utley
By Mick Joest
By Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley