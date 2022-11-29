GAF's Danica McKellar Wants To 'Set The Record Straight' After Backlash Over Candace Cameron Bure's Traditional Marriage Comments

Lots of celebrities have weighed in over the past couple of weeks on Candace Cameron Bure’s comments about “traditional marriage” and LGBTQ+ representation in holiday movies. Stars from both Hallmark and Great American Family have shared their thoughts, and the actress has been called everything from a “bigot” to “ the most amazing person ” in the aftermath. Now, Danica McKellar — who, like Bure, left Hallmark for GAF — has set the record straight on her own views about Christianity and representation.

Candace Cameron Bure received backlash for saying that she thinks “Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” when asked by the Wall Street Journal about featuring same-sex couples as leads in the network’s Christmas movies. But fellow Christian and GAF star Danica McKellar took to Instagram to share a less one-sided stance on things, saying in part:

I'd like to set the record straight about something. I'm a new Christian, and I'm so grateful for that. 🙏 As I always have, I celebrate all forms of healthy love between adults, and I support representation.

The topic of holiday movie inclusion was addressed as Hallmark’s upcoming schedule will see the debut of Jonathan Bennett's The Holiday Sitter, which will be the network’s first Christmas movie to feature a leading LGBTQ+ couple when it premieres December 11. Danica McKellar admitted to being fairly new to Christianity, but said she believed inclusion was a big part of what it’s all about, continuing:

The idea that Christianity would judge any form of love simply baffles me. I'm still new to my faith journey, but as far as I can tell, Jesus loves and includes everyone. That's kind of His thing...

Candace Cameron Bure’s comments drew the ire of several people, as JoJo Siwa called the Full House alum “rude” (again) for wanting to exclude the LGBTQ+ community , and she was called a bigot by Holly Robinson Peete and Hilarie Burton. Even her TV sister Jodie Sweetin took Siwa and Peete’s side, apparently resulting in Bure unfollowing her Fuller House co-star on social media .

Still, several of the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star’s current and former colleagues spoke in her defense, with Hallmark actor Paul Greene saying the Wall Street Journal left out important parts of what Candace Cameron Bure said, such as her saying she's loving to all people. Great American Family actor Trevor Donovan also weighed in , saying people of differing beliefs are able to coexist, as long as there is mutual respect, andthat in the few months he’s known the actress, he’s found her to be “kind, and passionate about her faith.”

Faith was key to Danica McKellar’s take on the situation as well, and you can read her full post below:

