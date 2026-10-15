It's a great time to be a fan of the Real Housewives franchise. While I'm sad Ultimate Girls Trip has ended, two of my favorite cities are currently airing on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). Namely Salt Lake City and Potomac. The latter just had its Season 11 premiere, and I can't stop thinking about how one storyline is almost identical to another happening over in Utah. Let's break it all down.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City brought the tears with its premiere, but now that we're deeper into the season, we're getting plenty of drama as well. One major ongoing storyline is about Whitney Rose trying to make up with Meredith Marks after throwing shade at an event. Now the same thing is happening on Potomac between Ashley Darby and Tia Glover.

Whitney Rose And Ashley Darby Are Twinning

Karen Huger is out of jail and back on RHOP, but she's not at the center of Season 11's drama... yet. Instead, the biggest plot point has been about second-season Housewife Tia Glover's husband's alleged infidelity, and how information about the situation was disseminated throughout the group of women. While Stacey Rush is taking flak for being the person to actually tell Tia her husband was on a dating app, Ashley is also in the mix for hinting at it during an event in front of fans.

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Tia confronted Ashley about how happy she appeared to be about her castmate's marriage issues, and a nearly identical conflict is happening over on RHOSLC. Whitney is in hot water with both Lisa and Meredith for comments she made about them at a fan event, with the latter refusing to accept her apology or move forward with their friendship.

(Image credit: Bravo)

I was so happy to be watching the Real Housewives of Potomac premiere, but I was shook by how Ashley and Whitney are both in trouble for basically the same reason. Plenty of fans also noticed, and upon searching on Twitter, plenty of Bravo fans are comparing the two OGs. Some of these responses to this week's episode include:

whitney rose and ashley darby are the same person

Ashley Darby and Whitney Rose are the same people in this essay I-

Ashley is just the blueprint version of Whitney from RHOSLC

it’s just hilarious how ashley darby and whitney rose are literally the same person

I've said it before and I'll say it again: Ashley Darby and Whitney Rose are the same Housewife in different cities. Ashley going on a live show to gossip and spill cast tea just confirmed it. #RHOP #RHOSLC

From a character perspective, I get the comparisons. Both Ashley and Whitney have been on their respective shows since Day 1, and have deep, complicated bonds with their fellow OGs. They also both are great at stirring the pot and keeping their shows endlessly watchable. Salt Lake City and Potomac are my two favorite Real Housewives franchises, and I've got to give both Ashley and Whitney credit for contributing to that. Some fans want them out of their shows, but I think they're essential to the special sauce.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo, while Salt Lake City premieres new episodes on Wednesdays as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see if any more cinematic parallels happen across these truly iconic shows.