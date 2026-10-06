Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’s Finale Had One RHONY Moment That Blew My Mind (And Broke The Multiverse)

It's a great time to be a Real Housewives fan, as we've got multiple cities airing on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). Additionally, we we treated to the new season of Ultimate Girls Trip, which helped set up stories on Salt Lake City and beyond. The finale at Dorinda's Blue Stone Manor was an episode to remember, and there was one moment centered around RHONY that really blew my mind. Let's break it all down.

Ultimate Girls Trip's premiere had my head spinning over timelines, and trying to figure out when it was filmed in regards to the various cities' most recent seasons. The finale did this in spades, as it featured the Rhode Island cast prior to their season airing. But there was one conversation featuring the ladies from New York City that really blew my mind.

(Image credit: Bravo)

There were lots of Real Housewives crossovers to catch during the final of RHUGT, but the conversation that you can see above killed me. In it we see current RHONY star Erin Lichy talking to OG Carole Radziwill about the new cast. She talk about how "fake" co-star Jessel Taank is, and their relationship continues to be explored in the new season. What no one knew is that Carole would eventually return to New York City for Season 16. She's now in the same cast as Jessel and Erin, and I have to assume that his early introduction colored her view on the newbies.

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There was another wrinkle to this scene: the fact that Dorinda's bubble outfit was in the background as Erin and Carole were talking. That outfit was worn in a truly iconic scene from RHONY Season 10, although earlier in RHUGT Jessel made it clear she was not clocking the reference. To have it looming over the conversation about Jessel was just the icing on the cake. Seriously, this season has been a multiversal story connected to all the other cities.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip might be over, but new episodes of New York City, Salt Lake City, and Orange County are airing weekly on Bravo as part of the 2026 TV schedule. I'm bummed that RHUGT is over, but it definitely delivered the laughs and drama.