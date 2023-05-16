How Big Brother Season 25's Theme Might've Been Revealed By Julie Chen Moonves

Big Brother Season 25 is on the way this summer, and it's peak speculation season for those eager for more episodes. With the news that the CBS reality series might take longer to premiere than usual, the hunt is on for any and all hints about what's ahead for this season. Julie Chen Moonves is known to frequently post on social media around this time and drop hints about what may or may not happen, and one of her recent posts is very interesting and might've hinted at what this season's theme may be.

Julie Chen Moonves seemingly teased a surprise bonus season of Big Brother earlier this year, and now it's heavily rumored that CBS is planning more BB for the fall. With that information out there, check out this photo from her Twitter of the host in a Head of Household robe, which includes a very unique font we haven't seen in previous seasons:

👀👋🏼😇 feeling comfy pic.twitter.com/6zilk75JkuMay 12, 2023 See more

Typically, the Head of Household robe has the initials "HOH" on the back in all-caps and Impact style font design. This cursive and golden lettering is definitely a new look and one that feels like it was a change made to represent a potential theme of a season.

When I think of gold letters in that design, I'm inclined to think of a theme that is "fairy tale" or another kind of "storybook" type of theme. For example, look at the font used for Disney's Enchanted, and then check out the embroidery on this robe:

(Image credit: Disney+)

Big Brother has done themes ranging from 1940s New York to a cool ocean theme we absolutely loved, so a fairy tale setting is not out of the realm of possibility. In fact, the CBS reality series has done something similar in the past, back in Season 8. Those with a Paramount+ subscription can check out that season and see the cool house they designed to emulate Alice In Wonderland.

Season 8 happened back in 2007, so I wouldn't be surprised if a fairy tale theme was the choice for Big Brother Season 25. After all, the series busted out that previously mentioned ocean and beach theme for Season 23 after doing it just five years before in Season 17. All that is to say, if anything, the fact that Big Brother has done a similar theme before could point to a stronger likelihood of it happening again.

One big question mark though is whether or not Big Brother Season 25 will acknowledge the 25th anniversary of the series in any significant way. Season 22 already pointed to classic moments of the show, and with the speculation that another season is coming later in 2023 due to the ongoing WGA writers' strike, it's possible any celebration could be held off for that season. Obviously, this is all speculation, and as a fan, it's one of my favorite pastimes ahead of the season premiere.

Big Brother Season 25 is coming to CBS this summer on the 2023 TV schedule. Check out previous seasons over on Paramount+ in the meantime, and continue to keep an eye out for any other clues regarding the details of this upcoming season.