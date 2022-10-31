Check Out 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Ed And Liz Rocking Heavenly Halloween Costumes Despite Hellish Season

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 episode “Just Give Me A Reason.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 has been hellish for 90 Day Fiancé franchise vets Liz Woods and Big Ed Brown. The couple has been shown trying to mend their relationship following their huge engagement fight, and while there’s still some discrepancy regarding what actually occurred , and whether the entire incident was staged , it seems like the couple still has some serious issues to work through. Fans have wondered if their issues are bad enough to spark a split, or whether they'll stay together despite it all. The endgame is still a bit unknown, but the pair posted some heavenly Halloween costumes that indicate they made it through their hellish experiences intact.

If Ed and Liz are supposed to be keeping things cryptic on social media when it comes to whether or not they’re still a couple, this recent photo from Liz’s Instagram Stories might be a bit old spoiler. The photo shows her decked out as a sexy nun, with Ed dressed in full pope regalia. Take a look at their costumes below, which also features their cute little dogs as well.

(Image credit: Liz Woods Instagram )

I’m not sure what I would have expected Big Ed and Liz to wear for Halloween, even if I'd known they would combined efforts for a shared theme, but I can definitely say that it wouldn't have been anything seen here. In any case, it looks like Ed and Liz enjoyed themselves over the weekend, and had some fun with those costumes. They certainly look happier than they’ve looked for a majority of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, which is really saying something considering they were on the road to getting married when things went sour.

For the record, this is not the first time that Ed wore this particular pope outfit. Ed sported the papal look a year ago when he was filming content for his personal social media channels, and caught a lot of flak from fans for doing so. He'd also made some personalized prayer candles for himself and his dog, which can be seen in the photo below:

A post shared by Edward Allen Brown (@thisisbiged) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It seems more than likely at this point that Ed and Liz are indeed still together, unless their shared night was just a ruse to throw fans off, which isn't likely. But the burning question 90 Day Fiancé fans have at the moment is whether or not they are married. It’s entirely possible that they did call off their wedding after the engagement party fight, and ultimately decided to wait longer before making that decision.

If that's the case, it feels like a sound choice, given the number of times they’ve broken up already in their relationship. There’s definitely a mixed opinion online from fans on whether or not they think they should be together at all, but ultimately, it falls on Ed and Liz to decide what’s best for their own futures.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has been hellish for Ed and Liz, but it’s honestly not that great for anyone else involved in this season either. Angela Deem flew to Nigeria to mess up Michael Ilesanmi ’s car , Andrei Castravet is stressed with worries about being deported, and Jovi and Yara Dufren are overseas witnessing firsthand the destruction of the Russo-Ukrainian war . All this should make for an interesting tell-all, with no shortage of hard questions for Shaun Robinson to ask.