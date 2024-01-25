Chicago Med's Hannah Is Jumping Back Into The Dating Pool, But Will It Backfire Immediately?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of Chicago Med Season 9, called "This Town Ain't Big Enough For Both Of Us," and light spoilers for Episode 3.

Chicago Med is back in action for Season 9, and Dr. Mitch Ripley is officially no longer the only newcomer in the ED, with Episode 2 making it clear why the showrunners shared that he's not filling Will Halstead's shoes. The latest newcomer seems like much more of a Will 2.0, and the ED was crazier than usual while Archer was getting his kidney transplant with Hannah as his constant support. Based on the promo for the next episode, however, Hannah may need some support after jumping back into the dating pool. It doesn't look like it'll go well!

Valentine's Day is still weeks away, but the preview for the January 31 episode of Chicago Med points toward a lot of sparks flying... and not the kind that cause problems on Chicago Fire. While Hannah isn't the only one featured, it certainly looks like her love life is about to get extremely complicated in the 2024 TV schedule. Take a look:

Hannah's relationship with Will might have been ill-advised while she was early in her recovery, but at least that romance took some time to fall apart! She was considering trying out dating apps last season, and apparently will lock lips with a man she meets in the next episode, called "What Happens In the Dark Always Comes to Light." Unless there's a huge time jump, Hannah will meet this man, share a kiss, and then seemingly find out that he was stepping out on his wife within the span of 24 hours.

At least Goodwin's new relationship (which the showrunners were excited to explore in Season 9) seems to be going well! As for Crockett and newcomer Dr. Zola Ahmad... well, I hope that the promo is a little misleading about them. Crockett has had some bad luck with dating coworkers, and Zola only just arrived. NBC shed a bit more light on what to expect with the official episode description:

Frustrated with an insurance company, Zola takes matters into her own hands, jeopardizing Med’s negotiations and Crockett’s first day on the board. Charles helps a woman’s depressed husband. Hannah’s first date takes a surprising turn.

Zola was already taking matters into her own hands in her first episode, and she's on probation, so it should be interesting to see how the other doctors and nurses handle her actions. Goodwin seems determined to keep her on and teach her, making the comparison to Will from the first eight seasons of the show. This could be difficult on the people she works with daily down in the trenches of the ED, though!

I'm not sure how Archer will react to Zola in his ED once he's back on his feet... or to Hannah's romantic complications, since those seem to be spilling over into the workplace. Archer and Hannah are my favorite Med duo nowadays, but it's possible that he'll still be recovering from the transplant surgery, though. There's also the issue of Dr. Charles catching that Mitch manipulated a situation to perform a procedure on a woman with a DNR. All things considered, Med wasted no time in raising the stakes with new stories for the characters in Season 9.

Keep tuning in to NBC on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes of Chicago Med, followed by Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. All three shows are available streaming next day with a Peacock Premium subscription as well.