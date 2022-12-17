Chrissy Teigen Shared Amusing Date Night Post With John Legend, But I Can’t Stop Staring At Their Wild Christmas Tree

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend decided to go out to celebrate the holidays with a couple’s date night. This marked their last Christmas as parents of two with their fourth child arriving in 2023. Of course, the Hollywood power couple wanted a night out before Christmas arrived. However, date night didn’t go as planned as Teigen shared an amusing date night post with Legend. Although despite the wild story, the Christmas tree in the background stole the show.

The Hollywood couple had gone on a date to enjoy a night out and watch a live performance of The Nutcracker. Teigen hopped on her Instagram account to celebrate the moment. But things didn’t go right as the television personality spilled that someone got sick on their way to the performance. But her caption led to a possible whodunit as she revealed the culprit wasn’t her. While she gave a play-by-play of the spoiled date night, check out the real Christmas scene-stealer, the tree, in her post below.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The Legend household was feeling the holiday spirit as seen in the photos. The large copper-colored tree stole the show with its large branches as the top was cut off by the snowy garland-covered banister. Upstaging Teigen and her EGOT husband is hard to do, but the tall Christmas tree managed to do so. I can barely see the lights and decorations as the branches take over the whole structure. While the tree stood out with its not-so-Christmassy branches, I thought the tree might be dried out and dying if I didn’t know it was artificial. The leaves weren’t the traditional green I’m used to from most Christmas trees.

(Image credit: NBC)

Of course, the cooper-colored Christmas tree was the photo’s breakout star. But Teigen’s musing about the date night gone wrong with The Voice coach was on brand. While the television personality is currently pregnant, she wanted to ensure her followers knew she wasn’t why the parents’ night out was canceled. If Teigen was the culprit, then it only leaves Legend and her mother. However, the model’s mother absolved herself from being the sick one in her daughter’s comments. So, by process of elimination, the culprit might be the Grammy-winning singer. Although, he has yet to comment on the post.

If Legend takes the fall, it would just be another loss for the EGOT winner after he and the other Voice coaches were bested by retiring coach Blake Shelton in a finale upset. Leaving on a sad note hurt even more as the multihyphenate will take a break for Season 23 with Grammy winner Chance the Rapper and former One Direction member Niall Horan serving as new coaches. The season will also see the return of Kelly Clarkson after missing Season 22 to spend time with her children following her divorce. I'm positive she will banter back and forth with Shelton for his final season. Maybe Legend will pop up during Season 23 just to give the country crooner a proper send-off.

You can catch The Voice Season 23 when it premieres March 6 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on the 2023 TV schedule. But before Shelton’s final season hits the airwaves, look back at John Legend’s talented team by watching Season 22 through a Peacock subscription. And while we wait for the signing competition to return, you can always count on Teigen's Instagram for hilarious stories, and interesting Christmas trees.