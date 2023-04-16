Chrissy Teigen Shows Underboob And Embraces 'Lifetime Scars' In Sweet Post With Her Baby

Chrissy Teigen seems to be soaking in every moment — literally — since giving birth to baby Esti Maxine Stephens in January. The model has spoken openly about her journey alongside husband John Legend, from the miscarriage she suffered in 2020 to her sometimes painful IVF treatments to how life is treating the family of five, and she continued to do so in a recent Instagram photo from her bathtub, in which she commented on her underboob and gushed that her baby daughter was worth her body’s “lifetime scars.”

The former Lip Sync Battle host bared it all in a sweet bathtime scene that she shared to her Instagram , in which an adorable little Esti looked up at her mother. Chrissy Teigen, with wet hair and a strategically placed towel over her lap, smiled down lovingly at her baby girl. Have a look for yourself:

Chrissy Teigen gave herself some deserved grace regarding her body, even as she commented that her underboob “hangs all along my side” and mentioned the “deep purple lifetime scars” that she wears. Many in the comments appreciated the authentic portrayal of a body that has been through four pregnancies — not that Teigen needed any kind of qualifier, because she looked like an absolute goddess.

While one commenter said the things the model was insecure about “are not what any of us see when we look at this beautiful picture,” another thanked her for “normalizing bodies.” One response had garnered more than 1,400 likes, telling the mom of three:

Our changing bodies remind us of the life we created. It reminds us of all we have 😍

Chrissy Teigen’s post also proved once again that she’s not afraid of the haters, either. This wasn’t the first time she’s posted photos taken during bathtime with her kids , and she got some backlash from it previously, with some calling the practice “a little weird.”

There was nothing weird, however, about her recent post and the sentiment that the changes she saw in her body were worth it to have baby Esti. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who are also parents to son Miles and daughter Luna, announced they were expecting again two years after suffering a miscarriage in 2020.

The Voice coach opened up about some of the emotions he and his wife experienced in the song “Pieces” off of his Legend album. The EGOT winner said that he and Chrissy Teigen would get through the loss of their baby together — and be stronger for it — but also that they’d never be the same. He also spoke about how many women Teigen has helped through being so open about her pregnancy loss, because they could relate to what she had been through.