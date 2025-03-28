Christina Haack Alleged 'Intimidation' Tactic From Josh Hall Post-Breakup. His Rep Said 'He's Just Staying Fit'

While Christina Haack recently enjoyed some additional professional success with the first season of The Flip Off (on which she and Heather Rae El Moussa would love to team up for a potential Season 2 on HGTV) on the 2025 TV schedule , she’s in the middle of a contentious divorce from her third ex, Josh Hall . The tension between them (which led to an awkward car argument on the house flipping competition) is still pretty clear, and Haack has now alleged that Hall might be using “intimidation” tactics on her. But, a spokesperson for him is claiming that “he’s just staying fit.”

What Did Christina Haack Claim About Josh Hall Using “Intimidation” During Their Divorce?

Fans who’ve been following Christina Haack for many years know that this is, unfortunately, her third time going through a divorce in the past decade. She and Josh Hall married in the spring of 2022, but since their split, Haack has admitted that this particular divorce has been “exhausting.” She’s also made a number of allegations about things like him being jealous of her success and her dynamic with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and claimed that he took some of her personal funds before filing for divorce.

In a recent interview on Jeff Lewis Live , The Christina on the Coast star said that she’s seen Hall, who supposedly lives in Tennessee, in her neighborhood several times just this year. After Lewis asked when the last time she saw her ex was, Haack replied:

Oh, does your ex ever wander around in your neighborhood? I’ve seen mine twice this month on my usual, every day walks. He’s by himself. Walking. In my neighborhood.

The popular HGTV host noted that she takes the same walk every day, and she’s been seeing him on this route, which is near her home. She added that he’s never said anything to her, and because she “blocked him a long time ago” she hasn’t had any calls or texts from him, either. After Lewis noted that these incidents were “weird,” he played devil’s advocate, and asked if it’s possible that Hall was simply “nostalgic” for the area and time he spent there with her in their shared home, Haack said:

So he flies all the way from Tennessee just to walk my neighborhood and flies home?

Then, after a break, the show took comments from a concerned caller, who suggested that Haack should take Hall’s actions much more seriously than she currently seems to be, and “be aware” while this is going on. Which led Haack to add:

Maybe it’s just intimidation...It’s a little jarring.

Earlier in the interview, the home design expert also said that she’d run into her ex at her favorite restaurant in February, which she’d posted about on her Instagram Stories when it happened (via People ).

What Has Josh Hall’s Spokesperson Said About Christina Haack’s Allegation?

While Josh Hall hasn’t directly responded to what his ex has claimed, his spokesperson did released a statement to People , and said:

Josh still has ties to Newport Beach and still visits and stays with friends in the same area he once lived. While visiting, he jogs in a familiar known path for joggers. It’s no secret as he has posted it on his Instagram. Maybe that’s where she has seen him, but he’s definitely not looking for her, he’s just staying fit.

The mom of three said that she and Hall are undergoing mediation, and have an appointment in April to try and resolve the lingering financial issues from their split. Hopefully, they’ll be able to clear things up before much longer.