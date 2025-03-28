Christina Haack Alleged 'Intimidation' Tactic From Josh Hall Post-Breakup. His Rep Said 'He's Just Staying Fit'
I really hope they can finalize the divorce soon.
While Christina Haack recently enjoyed some additional professional success with the first season of The Flip Off (on which she and Heather Rae El Moussa would love to team up for a potential Season 2 on HGTV) on the 2025 TV schedule, she’s in the middle of a contentious divorce from her third ex, Josh Hall. The tension between them (which led to an awkward car argument on the house flipping competition) is still pretty clear, and Haack has now alleged that Hall might be using “intimidation” tactics on her. But, a spokesperson for him is claiming that “he’s just staying fit.”
What Did Christina Haack Claim About Josh Hall Using “Intimidation” During Their Divorce?
Fans who’ve been following Christina Haack for many years know that this is, unfortunately, her third time going through a divorce in the past decade. She and Josh Hall married in the spring of 2022, but since their split, Haack has admitted that this particular divorce has been “exhausting.” She’s also made a number of allegations about things like him being jealous of her success and her dynamic with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and claimed that he took some of her personal funds before filing for divorce.
In a recent interview on Jeff Lewis Live, The Christina on the Coast star said that she’s seen Hall, who supposedly lives in Tennessee, in her neighborhood several times just this year. After Lewis asked when the last time she saw her ex was, Haack replied:
The popular HGTV host noted that she takes the same walk every day, and she’s been seeing him on this route, which is near her home. She added that he’s never said anything to her, and because she “blocked him a long time ago” she hasn’t had any calls or texts from him, either. After Lewis noted that these incidents were “weird,” he played devil’s advocate, and asked if it’s possible that Hall was simply “nostalgic” for the area and time he spent there with her in their shared home, Haack said:
Then, after a break, the show took comments from a concerned caller, who suggested that Haack should take Hall’s actions much more seriously than she currently seems to be, and “be aware” while this is going on. Which led Haack to add:
Earlier in the interview, the home design expert also said that she’d run into her ex at her favorite restaurant in February, which she’d posted about on her Instagram Stories when it happened (via People).
What Has Josh Hall’s Spokesperson Said About Christina Haack’s Allegation?
While Josh Hall hasn’t directly responded to what his ex has claimed, his spokesperson did released a statement to People, and said:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The mom of three said that she and Hall are undergoing mediation, and have an appointment in April to try and resolve the lingering financial issues from their split. Hopefully, they’ll be able to clear things up before much longer.
Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Seeing Shemar Moore And The S.W.A.T. Cast Celebrate Wrapping Season 8 After The Show’s Cancellation Has The Fans And Me In Our Feels
The White Lotus' Shooter Mystery Is Still Unsolved, But I Have A Wild Theory That I Haven't Seen Anybody Mention Yet