The Flip Off’s Christina Haack Has One Regret After Third Divorce From Josh Hall: ‘It’s Exhausting.’

Josh Hall may not actually be seen on The Flip Off (outside of the premiere episode when he said, “ My wife is pissing me off ”), but his name sure does come up. Sometimes that’s from the ribbing Christina Haack gets from her first ex-husband and current co-star Tarek El Moussa, and other times — like in the most recent episode to hit the 2025 TV schedule — it’s Haack who brings him up, as she recently admitted her one regret from divorcing Hall.

In “Old Friends, New Enemies,” the February 26 episode of the HGTV house-flipping show (available to stream with a Max subscription ), Christina Haack updates her friend Cassie on her third divorce, saying of Josh Hall:

Oh my God, it’s crazy. He wants to retire off me. Honestly, if I would’ve really understood the repercussions of all of this, I would’ve got a prenup or I would have never married him.

She went on to say that she had to get all of her things out of the house she owns in Tennessee because Josh Hall thought “all of this is his,” including items that she purchased before they were married.

Christina, who changed her last name back to Haack , said her ex continues to ask for “asinine” amounts of money to settle the divorce. She told her friend:

Like, he’ll make me these offers, which he just made me another one, and it’s so, so confusing for me why someone would want to do that to me, especially someone that didn’t have to work for a few years, that would take this much advantage of me.

The friend pointed out that in such a short marriage (a few months shy of three years) and given the fact that Christina Haack doesn’t share children with Josh Hall (unlike her other ex-husbands, Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead), it shouldn’t be this complicated to split their assets.

However, when Josh filed for divorce , he not only requested alimony from his ex, he wanted the rights to any shows or specials that they produced for HGTV and/or Discovery during their marriage, signaling that money might be a big issue in the legal proceedings. That appears to be the case, at least from Christina Haack’s perspective, as she said:

It’s exhausting. I just can’t wait for it to be done, but I don’t think that’s gonna happen anytime soon.

As for how Josh Hall is holding up, he posted an Instagram Story recently after a magazine article alleged that he’d run into Christina Haack and Heather Rae El Moussa at a restaurant. He wrote:

Just got sent this…funny, I didn’t even see her. I would have totally sent a drink over. 🥂 Great spot!

I honestly can’t tell if Josh Hall is taking the high road, or if there’s sarcasm to be detected, but I’m thinking the latter, because I can’t imagine it’s been fun getting dragged on his estranged wife’s new HGTV show every week. That’s especially true since she’s been getting along so famously with Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead , the latter of whom also appeared on the show and adamantly threw his support behind the mother of his youngest son.

The drama is always drama-ing when Christina Haack is involved, so while we wait on the next update from her divorce from Josh Hall, watch how her head-to-head battle with Tarek and Heather El Moussa ends on the season finale of The Flip Off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, March 5, on HGTV and streaming the next day on Max.