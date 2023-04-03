Christina Hall's New Husband Has A Sense Of Humor About How The Public Has Handled The Flip Or Flop Star's Multiple Marriages

Former Flip or Flop star Christina Hall has had a rather tumultuous time in her personal life over the past several years. During that period, she divorced her one-time co-star, Tarek El Moussa (now remarried to Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae, with whom he has one child ), married Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead, divorced and became embroiled in a custody battle over Hudson , their young son, with him, and married a third time, to Joshua Hall . Though a lot of new spouses would be sensitive about the rather fast-paced sequence of events, we now know that Hall has a sense of humor about the public perception of his wife’s multiple marriages.

How Did Josh Hall Show A Sense Of Humor About Christina’s Marriages?

The Christina in the Country star is very active on social media, where she’s done everything from show off her stunning home before selling it , to opening up about smoking toad venom and sharing photos of her family , so it makes sense that her new husband would also have a pretty strong presence on Instagram . People have had a lot to say about her life choices over the past five or so years, but Joshua Hall showed that he handles it with a sense of humor in a recent post:

A post shared by Josh Hall (@unbrokenjosh) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

His post shows off three photos of the couple smiling and hugging, with one picture each for every year they’ve been together. They went Instagram official in July 2021 (after which she had to stick up for Josh by calling out the haters who responded to her posts about him) and wed quietly in the spring of 2022. The duo has now been together for about three years, and their exchange in the comments shows how dedicated they are to each other:

Josh Hall: “How long will this one last?”...03/2023⏮️03/2022⏮️03/2021.

Christina Hall: Better be ♾️ !!!

Josh Hall: You know we can’t be broken, we just get stronger and stronger.

Obviously, if you’re a public figure, one thing that those who follow you will do (whether you talk about your personal life openly or not) is speculate about what’s going on with many aspects of your non-career life and pass judgment on what you do or don’t do. This has happened to the HGTV star repeatedly, as she’s had what many see as a quick succession of serious relationships.

She and El Moussa separated in 2016, with their divorce being finalized two years later. She married Anstead a few months after, in December of 2018, and they then separated after less than two years of marriage , in September 2020, shortly after their son’s first birthday.

Hall gets that many of his wife’s followers have lots of not-so-great opinions about their relationship, but at least he’s able to drown out that noise with his sense of humor, and focus on the partnership they’ve created.