Christina Hall Just Posted About What Makes Her 'Happy' Amid Divorce, And It Seems Like Major Shade At Josh Hall

It would probably be fair to say that Christina Hall is having a somewhat rough summer. The former Flip or Flop star is currently going through her third divorce, after being married to Josh Hall for less than two years. They surprised fans when they both filed separately for divorce in July, especially since Josh had a very specific HGTV-related request in his filing, and things have definitely been contentious between them in the past few weeks. Now, the Christina on the Coast host has posted about what makes her “happy” amid her split, and it seems like major shade at Josh.

What Did Christina Hall Say Makes Her Happy Amid Divorce From Josh Hall?

Even though Christina Hall got to take a nice vacation with her sweet kids in tow while all of this divorce drama is going on, the past several weeks have likely still been stressful for the home design expert. It wasn’t long after the news of her split came out that she filed additional court papers that alleged Josh Hall had “diverted over $35,000” of her money (which she used for her business efforts) into his personal bank account. However, the Christina in the Country star recently posted a selfie featuring a sly smile on Instagram about what’s making her happy right now, and said:

Thanks mom & dad for always teaching me about hard work and making sure I knew the importance of making my own money. It doesn’t buy “happiness” but it does buy more opportunities & less people being able to mess with me.. and that makes me happy ❤️😉

Ooof. Alright, while this is definitely good for Christina, and she appears gloriously unbothered in the photo that accompanies her relatively gentle caption, one can only imagine that she may have at least had her most recent ex in mind when choosing her words here, as this does seem like major shade against Josh.

Who’s trying to “mess” with Christina? Well, the only one we know of right now who’s a solid contender for that title is Josh. As noted, this split quickly became about money when the real estate agent filed his own divorce petition and noted that he wanted the rights to any of the shows and specials they worked on for HGTV/Discovery while wed. He also wanted her ability to request alimony from him removed by the court, while he actually did ask for her to provide him with spousal support.

After the split, an insider claimed that the star (who’s now filming competition The Flip/Off with ex Tarek El Moussa and his new wife, Heather) was simply “done” with her third marriage after trying to make things work, largely because she felt Josh didn’t contribute enough financially to their joint costs. In the weeks since, she’s referred to him as “an insecure man with a large ego” and noted that anyone who tries to “take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for” should be “ashamed.”

She’s also opened up about working her “ass off” for her kids and herself before, and pretty clearly still believes that Josh is attempting to take that which does not belong to him. All we can hope for is that the matter will be settled as quickly and with as little disruption to the lives of everyone involved as possible.