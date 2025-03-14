Christina Ricci Looked Great In Her Met Gala Corset, But The Story Behind Wearing That Sucker Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

News
By published

Her look was breathtaking.

Christina Ricci in Yellowjackets
(Image credit: Showtime)

The way Hollywood celebrities dress for annual carpets, premieres, and events of any type has continued to level up. Many celebs are on par or even outdo some of the greatest well-dressed movie characters out there, including Christina Ricci. Her 2011 Met Gala super cinched dress was a knock out, but Ricci’s recounting of the Zac Posen corseted garment should leave many breathless.

While the star has multiple 2025 TV schedule shows, she was a guest on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones Versus alongside her thriller Paramount+ subscription series co-star, Melanie Lynskey. The Casper alum relayed the high fashion and high stakes evening while eating hot wings. Via People, she revealed that the corset was so tight that medication and eventually a change, mid-event, were involved:

I had the craziest corset on that they actually had to get me painkillers, and I had to have an emergency change in the middle of the Met Gala in a janitor’s closet, because I was about to pass out.

Fashion is a wild and fascinating world. That sucker is stunning, but seems like a true health hazard between needing painkillers and the actual emergency change. While I know full well that many stars wear complex and uncomfortable garments regularly, it’s just bonkers that standards can lead performers to an outfit that requires this much tending to. I could never, but I do love a killer look, and it's absolutely true she looked amazing.

Below you can find the 2011 look of the Zac Posen corseted get up:

Christina Ricci at the 2011 Met Gala in a black Zac Posen dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As you can see for yourself, she was absolutely slaying the carpet in that Posen number, but I'm glad to know she didn't spend the whole night struggling to breathe. The vibe of the dress falls in line with some of her most iconic roles – most notably, Wednesday Addams and her two Kat characters (Casper and Sleepy Hollow). Just looking at it makes me hold my breath thinking about the cinch on her waist.

The Addams Family alum also noted that she’s bummed to no longer having a body type that can match that breathtaking dress after having kids:

It makes me sad ‘cause now that I’ve had two children, that waist does not exist anymore.

Even though the mom of two's body changed, I’m sure she could wear something as gorgeous as that 2011 Met look, even if not the exact dress. If her future looks rival her Prime subscription series, Batman: Caped Crusader, Wednesday (available with a Netflix subscription) or the entirety of Yellowjackets, she’ll be just fine.

While we don’t know if she’ll make even a sliver of an appearance in Wednesday Season 2, Season 3 of the cannibalistic soccer series is just getting going. And even though Juliette Lewis' sad Yellowjackets departure stung, it’ll be exciting to see what the rest of this season holds for the rest of the cast. Hopefully, it’s not as painful as this skintight showstopping Ricci gown.

Maggie Sheck
Contributing Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Ava smiling big at Deborah in Hacks Season 3

Kaitlin Olson Is Pretty PG On High Potential, But It’s An NSFW Line From Her Max Show Hacks She Wishes Fans Would Yell At Her In Public
Sean Teale and Joshua Jackson on Doctor Odyssey.

One Doctor Odyssey Star Didn’t Get Much Time With Angela Bassett In Upcoming 9-1-1 Crossover, And I Love How The Cast Roasts Him For It
From left to right: Blake Lively in A Simple Favor and Hugh Jackman in the Deadpool 3 announcement video

‘No Way That He Cannot.’ Blake Lively Scored A Legal Victory This Week, But Hugh Jackman And Other Celebs Could Still Be Dragged Into Lawsuits

See more latest
Most Popular
From left to right: Blake Lively in A Simple Favor and Hugh Jackman in the Deadpool 3 announcement video
‘No Way That He Cannot.’ Blake Lively Scored A Legal Victory This Week, But Hugh Jackman And Other Celebs Could Still Be Dragged Into Lawsuits
Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler walking down country road in Lanterns
HBO's Lanterns Reportedly Casts New Character That May Debunk Rumor About Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan
Sadie Sink as Max in Stranger Things
Sadie Sink Responds To Those Spider-Man Casting Rumors, And Now I’m Even More Confused
Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura on Dope Thief
Ridley Scott And Peter Craig's Gladiator II Follow-Up Was Not What I Expected, But The Story Behind Their Apple TV+ Move Is A+
Ben Affleck stands in a parking garage with a neutral expression in The Accountant 2.
It Sounds Like The Accountant 2 Is Going Exactly Where I Hoped It Would Go, And I Could Not Be More Pumped For Ben Affleck’s Sequel
Emily Ratajkowski in a green formal gown mimicking a bikini top at Battlefield in Venice, Italy.
Emily Ratajkowski Proves It’s Already Spring Break Weather In First Bikini Pics Of The Season (And I’m So Here For It)
chris pratt talking to millie bobby brown in the electric state
I Just Found Out Chris Pratt Farted So Loud During One Electric State Scene ‘It Messed Up The Audio’
Ava smiling big at Deborah in Hacks Season 3
Kaitlin Olson Is Pretty PG On High Potential, But It’s An NSFW Line From Her Max Show Hacks She Wishes Fans Would Yell At Her In Public
Ellen Pompeo in Hulu&#039;s Good American Family
Ellen Pompeo's Good American Family Promos Airing During ABC's Grey's Anatomy Night Is Kind Of Trippy, But Her New Hulu Show Has Me Intrigued
Sean Teale and Joshua Jackson on Doctor Odyssey.
One Doctor Odyssey Star Didn’t Get Much Time With Angela Bassett In Upcoming 9-1-1 Crossover, And I Love How The Cast Roasts Him For It