Christina Ricci Looked Great In Her Met Gala Corset, But The Story Behind Wearing That Sucker Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

The way Hollywood celebrities dress for annual carpets, premieres, and events of any type has continued to level up. Many celebs are on par or even outdo some of the greatest well-dressed movie characters out there, including Christina Ricci. Her 2011 Met Gala super cinched dress was a knock out, but Ricci’s recounting of the Zac Posen corseted garment should leave many breathless.

While the star has multiple 2025 TV schedule shows, she was a guest on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones Versus alongside her thriller Paramount+ subscription series co-star, Melanie Lynskey. The Casper alum relayed the high fashion and high stakes evening while eating hot wings. Via People , she revealed that the corset was so tight that medication and eventually a change, mid-event, were involved:

I had the craziest corset on that they actually had to get me painkillers, and I had to have an emergency change in the middle of the Met Gala in a janitor’s closet, because I was about to pass out.

Fashion is a wild and fascinating world. That sucker is stunning, but seems like a true health hazard between needing painkillers and the actual emergency change. While I know full well that many stars wear complex and uncomfortable garments regularly, it’s just bonkers that standards can lead performers to an outfit that requires this much tending to. I could never, but I do love a killer look, and it's absolutely true she looked amazing.

Below you can find the 2011 look of the Zac Posen corseted get up:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As you can see for yourself, she was absolutely slaying the carpet in that Posen number, but I'm glad to know she didn't spend the whole night struggling to breathe. The vibe of the dress falls in line with some of her most iconic roles – most notably, Wednesday Addams and her two Kat characters (Casper and Sleepy Hollow). Just looking at it makes me hold my breath thinking about the cinch on her waist.

The Addams Family alum also noted that she’s bummed to no longer having a body type that can match that breathtaking dress after having kids:

It makes me sad ‘cause now that I’ve had two children, that waist does not exist anymore.

Even though the mom of two's body changed, I’m sure she could wear something as gorgeous as that 2011 Met look, even if not the exact dress. If her future looks rival her Prime subscription series, Batman: Caped Crusader, Wednesday (available with a Netflix subscription ) or the entirety of Yellowjackets, she’ll be just fine.

