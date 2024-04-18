Kelly Clarkson Is Set To Cover The Olympics For NBC With Snoop Dogg And Jimmy Fallon. Here's What Excites Her About The New Gig

The Summer Olympics slated to air on the 2024 TV schedule will be shaking things up a little this year. NBC will still be delivering really good and entertaining announcers like sportscaster Mike Tirico and Snoop Dogg, who did hilarious recaps with Kevin Hart for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. This time around, celebrities, including Jimmy Fallon and Kelly Clarkson, will be playing a bigger role in hosting the legendary event. Now, as we get closer and closer to the games, the singer has revealed what excites her about her new gig.

Kelly Clarkson’s career trajectory is clearly going nowhere but up. Along with being a famous American Idol contestant who has sold out albums and concerts, she has proven to be an excellent host with her own talk show on NBC .

The Grammy winner’s next gig will take her hosting skills one step further as she helps cover this year’s Summer Olympics for the first time with Jimmy Fallon, Mike Tirico, Peyton Manning, and Snoop Dogg. Through The Kelly Clarkson Show, we've seen the “Stronger” get excited when guests share their incredible stories, and she expressed to Variety that she hopes to have that same experience at the Olympics.

I love finding out how people overcome their circumstances, how they get to where they are, especially at this level. I love the human story.

History has given us a number of Olympic contestants who have inspiring stories to tell about their journey toward a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Austrian cyclist Anna Kiesenhofer's first time at the event led her to win a gold medal after accomplishing a 40-kilometer solo breakaway. Oksana Chusovitina may have been more than twice the age of her competitors, but the Uzbekistani gymnast competed in her eighth Olympics in Tokyo where she received a standing ovation. I can imagine Kelly Clarkson will be thrilled when she gets to hear motivating stories like these.

As NBC will be streaming the Olympics live on Peacock , the studio is hoping that fans seeing stars commenting on the games will draw in larger crowds. Peacock subscribers will be a new audience watching the games through their streaming service where they’ll have access to interactive stats, athlete profiles, and more.

Subscribers will even get access to a new show called Gold Zone where they will see the most exciting Olympic sports moments as they're happening. Considering the 2021 Summer Games were delayed by over a year because of COVID and it prevented fans from being in the stands, I can understand NBC trying to come up with fresh new original ideas to draw more people in.

With NBC looking for new ways to increase the ratings of the Paris Summer Olympics, bringing in NBC hosts like Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon will definitely do the job. Hopefully, Clarkson gets her wish to cover inspiring stories from athletes and show the world that this singer can ultimately rank among top hosts like Ryan Seacrest, Oprah Winfrey, Jimmy Kimmel, and more.

