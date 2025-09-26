James Van Der Beek Pens Emotional Birthday Tribute To His Daughter Following Her Performance At The Dawson’s Creek Reunion
*Insert Dawson crying meme*
It’s apparently been quite a week in the Van Der Beek household. When James Van Der Beek was unable to join Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes and other cast members for a Dawson’s Creek reunion due to illness, his family showed up on his behalf, with his oldest daughter giving a small solo performance. Days later her proud dad penned an emotional tribute to Olivia on her birthday, and if this doesn’t call for his viral Dawson’s Creek crying meme, I don’t know what does.
Olivia is the oldest of six children James Van Der Beek shares with wife Kimberly, and the man known for playing Dawson Leery for six seasons on the WB took to Instagram to praise her performance at the Dawson’s Creek reunion and acknowledge her personal milestone. Olivia turned 15, which is quite meaningful to her dad — it’s how old Van Der Beek’s character was in the Dawson’s Creek pilot. James wrote:
James Van Der Beek had expressed regret over not being able to attend the reunion; he revealed in November 2024 he’s battling Stage 3 colorectal cancer and this week had come down with two stomach viruses.
However, Kimberly Van Der Beek was there with all six of their brood — Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 11, Emilia, 9, Gwendolyn, 6, and Jeremiah, 2. As mentioned in James’ lengthy birthday post, Olivia took center stage for a solo, as the cast sang Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait,” which served as the show’s iconic theme song.
James Van Der Beek’s post continued, relaying a story about how proud he was of her, even when she wasn’t perfect (don’t worry, Olivia — Dawson was far from perfect himself), encouraging her to keep being her authentic self. In his words:
I’m just gonna grab a tissue real quick, if you want to take a look at James Van Der Beek’s full post and Olivia’s amazing performance alongside sister Emilia:
A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames)
A photo posted by on
Fans at the were undoubtedly disappointed James Van Der Beek couldn’t join the reunion — which was a charity event to raise money for F Cancer and to honor the actor — and participate in a live reading of the pilot’s script, but I think getting his reaction to his daughter in this moment really kind of makes up for it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
If you want to relive the best Dawson’s Creek episodes, all six seasons can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.