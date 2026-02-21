Eric Dane's Family Just Launched A GoFundMe Days After James Van Der Beek's Did The Same

The world sadly lost another bright star a few days ago. Over a week after Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek passed away from colorectal cancer, Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria actor Eric Dane died after his battle with ALS. Many have since been paying tribute to Dane, sharing their sweet memories of either watching or working with him. At the same time, Dane's family is also seeking assistances. Just like how Van Der Beek’s family set up a GoFundMe account after his death, Dane’s family is now in the same position.

At the end of this past week, a GoFundMe benefitting the family of Eric Dane was set up. The goal is to raise $250k, with the aim being to support Dane's two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia. Here is the fund’s description:

Following his diagnosis, Eric became a passionate spokesperson for the ALS community, using his voice and platform to advocate for fellow patients and to push for greater awareness. Even as his own health declined, he remained deeply committed to helping others facing the same devastating disease. As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric’s friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs. Any contribution, no matter the size, will help provide stability during this incredibly difficult time and in the future for Eric’s wonderful daughters.

As of this writing, 58% of the funding goal has been met, with $145,786 in donations having been sent in thus far. Eric Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025 and, following that, he had his family's support. Dane was candid about his the toll that the disease had taken on him and his loved ones. The Bad Boys: Ride or Die alum also previously said his ALS diagnosis made him “angry” due to it taking him away from his young daughters. Now, with these fundraising efforts, Dane’s daughters seems to be receiving a plethora of financial support.

That aforementioned GoFundMe account came days after James Van Der Beek's family started their own. As explained, the cost of the late Dawson Creek star's cancer treatments weighed heavily on the family's finances. Van Der Beek's relatives set up the account in hopes that living expenses, bills and their six kids’ education would be supported.

Since then, the Van Der Beek family’s fund has surpassed its goal of $1.5 million with over $2.7 million in donations. Celebrities like Zoë Saldaña and Steven Spielberg were among the donators helping to provide Van Der Beek’s family with a level financial security. It’s truly amazing how giving people can be in times of loss, and it that's something that'll never cease to warm my heart.

The fact that neither Eric Dane nor James Van Der Beek are still with us is quite surreal. Both actors not only delivered performances that remain beloved by fans and stars alike but also exuded strong character. That seems to be major reason why so many are praising them and offering financial assistance to their loved ones now. As fans continue to mourn Dane and Van Der Beek, they can also revisit their work on Grey’s Anatomy and Dawson's Creek, respectively, with a Hulu subscription.