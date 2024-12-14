Cole Hauser Shared A Pic From The Last Day On The Set Of Yellowstone, And Seeing All The Actors' Smiles And Sweet Comments Makes Me Emotional

The final episode of Yellowstone’s fifth season is about to air on the 2024 TV schedule , and I’m feeling all kinds of ways about it. After two years of waiting for these episodes and knowing that this is the definitive end of a chapter, emotions are high as I comprehend the fact that this might be the last time we see these characters together. To make matters even more emotional, Cole Hauser posted a group photo from their last day on set, and now I really need a box of tissues.

To commemorate this momentous occasion in Yellowstone history, Cole Hauser, who plays Rip, took to his Instagram to post the sweetest photo of the bunkhouse cast. He noted in his caption that this was from their “last day together on set,” and they truly look like one big happy family, take a look:

To break it down, from left to right, the image features Ryan Bingham (Walker), his real-life wife and on-screen girlfriend Hassie Harrison (Laramie), Jen Landon (Teeter), Hauser, Finn Little (Carter), Forrie J. Smith (Lloyd), Jake Ream (Jake), Kelly Reilly (Beth), Ian Bohen (Ryan) and Ethan Lee (Ethan). So, basically, the whole gang (except for Colby, Jimmy, Kayce and a few others) is there.

It’s truly such a precious photo of the bunkhouse boys and Beth, and the way they’re all hugging each other and smiling makes me incredibly happy. Turns out, the ensemble had a similar reaction, as many members of the Yellowstone family took the comments to write things like:

FAMILYYYYYY❤️❤️❤️❤️ -Jen Landon

FAMILYYYY -Jefferson White

🙌 ❤️🤠 Our little family. Miss you all. -Finn Little

❤❤Good times ❤❤ -Jake Ream

Meanwhile, other staples from the Yellowstone cast made sure to give Hauser’s post a like. That list included Reilly, Smith, Bohen and Denim Richards – who wasn’t pictured and played the sadly late cowboy Colby . So, the whole bunkhouse was showing all the gratitude via these sweet Instagram interactions, and I absolutely love to see it.

Truthfully, as I mentioned, this post makes me emotional. At the time of this writing, we’re a little over 24 hours away from the finale of Yellowstone, which is a monumental moment. This series has been such a tentpole in my personal TV guide, and we waited so long for these final episodes. So, knowing that the end is soon, and the cast has said their goodbyes makes me feel all the bittersweet emotions.

I know there’s a Rip and Beth spinoff and other new Yellowstone shows in the works, and we’re going to see Hauser, Reilly and probably others in their iconic roles again. However, that will be a new thing. This upcoming episode of Yellowstone feels like the end of an era, and it’s probably the last time we’ll see the essentially entire cast together.

So, yeah, I’m in my feels about all this, and I will continue to be as Yellowstone airs its final episode tomorrow – Sunday, December 15 – at 8 p.m. on the Paramount Network.