Yellowstone's Ryan Bingham And Hassie Harrison's Engagement Involved Two Proposals, And The Story Behind It Is So Sweet

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison met because they are both in the Yellowstone cast , where they play on-screen couple Walker and Laramie. However, their bond grew outside of the show. After the Western actors got together in 2023 , they occasionally shared peeks into their personal relationship on social media, however, for the most part, they've kept things pretty private. However, now, they’re married, and while sharing stories about their big day, they also detailed how they got engaged and the two proposals involved. Honestly, it’s the sweetest story.

Both from Texas, the two bonded over their shared connections, and now they’ve publicly shared their engagement story with Vogue as they celebrated their nuptials. As I said, this story involves not one, but two proposals, and Harrison recalled the first one, saying it happened at their home. Explaining how her now-husband was acting in the moment, she said:

Ryan had been unusually quiet all night, and I could see he was visibly nervous—which was out of character for him. Then, out of nowhere he broke the silence and said, ‘I want to ask you to marry me, but only if you say yes.’ I didn’t hesitate a moment before telling him I would. It’s true what they say—when you know, you just know.

This seemingly spontaneous moment is so incredibly cute and loving, and I adore that Harrison said yes without hesitation.

However, that’s not where this story ends. The article went on to detail that the singer/actor asked for the actress' dad’s blessing after this moment at home, which was followed by a more formal proposal. The duo had a nice date night, shared a steak dinner, which Bingham is “famous” for, and wine, and that’s when the ring came into play.

Breaking down the second proposal, Hassie Harrison said:

It was a night that captured everything right, effortless, and genuinely beautiful about what we love most about one another and the relationship we’ve built together.

This is truly so sweet and romantic, and the intimate vibes of their engagements also fit the energy of their wedding, which was an intimate event held at the actress’ family’s home in Dallas.

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) A photo posted by on

It’s unclear when the wedding happened. However, rumors that Harrison and Bingham were married started swirling in December of 2023, and at one point, fans thought the Walker actor wearing a ring confirmed it .

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, we know for certain that the couple has tied the knot, and we have some super sweet details about the lead-up to it. This story honestly feels like something out of a TV show or movie, which is amazing since the two met working on an insanely popular series.

Speaking of that series, along with Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham’s big personal news, the show they’re a part of, Yellowstone, has also gotten huge updates recently. After nearly two years of waiting – in that gap of time these two started dating and got married – the final episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s flagship Western should come out toward the end of the 2024 TV schedule as they are in production right now.

I expect both actors will reprise their roles as Walker and Laramie in Yellowstone’s final season, however, there is no official confirmation. So, as we wait to find out if they’ll be back as their on-screen couple, I’ll be thinking about their sweet real-life love story that involved not one, but two proposals.