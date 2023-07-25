Cole Sprouse Shares Foot Photo On Instagram, And The Comments Are Wild

Cole Sprouse's time on The CW as Jughead Jones is nearly over with Riverdale coming to an end this August in the 2023 TV schedule, but a recent post on social media has fans of the actor a lot more vocal about his feet than his longtime character. Spouse posted a photo of himself on Instagram that puts the focus on his foot, and people have... well, quite a lot of thoughts in the comments.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum shared a photo of his foot in the foreground for his more than 33 million Instagram followers, and it has already accumulated quite a lot of attention after just a couple of days, including more than 1.5 million likes and no shortage of comments. Take a look at what Cole Sprouse decided to share with the world:

A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) A photo posted by on

Sprouse didn't give any context for why he decided on this particular picture, with his "Lately..." caption not giving away much of anything other than that he was going barefoot a couple of days ago. Of course, celebrity feet have been a source of discussion in recent years, particularly with regard to Margot Robbie and the Barbie movie that made her character's feet an important part of the storyline, to the point that there was the question of whether they were CGIed.

Cole Sprouse certainly doesn't seem to be promoting anything in this pic or even nodding to a Quentin Tarantino film, and commenters had a wide variety of reactions. The consensus seems to be fans asking why he would post such a thing, and (I assume) joking about unfollowing him because of it and telling him to delete. There are too many wild comments to list them all, but check out a handful of those that stand out:

_abbiecolwell: how do i dislike a photo

_emilyontiveros_: Zach and toedy

klairebear247: you know he used his toe to push the timed picture button LOL

liyahx24: This isn’t nickelodeon you were on disney

b.rrana4: It's not too late to delete

"Zach and toedy" is of course a nod to Cole Sprouse's role as Cody in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, on which he starred with his identical twin Dylan. That show (as well as spinoff The Suite Life on Deck) aired on Disney Channel, whereas Nickelodeon was the kids' network with a foot logo. As for that last comment... well, if Sprouse hasn't deleted the pic by this point, I think it's safe to say that it's staying up!

He doesn't seem to be making a habit out of these kinds of images, however, as none of his most recent posts involve feet. He did reveal via Instagram when Riverdale wrapped filming back in early July, but Sprouse presumably won't be hyping the final episodes of the series in light of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

For now, you can still find him as Jughead Jones with new episodes of Riverdale's final season on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, or revisit earlier days of Seasons 1-6 streaming with a Netflix subscription!