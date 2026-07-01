Colin Farrell Had The Best Reaction To Learning He Was Dropping F-Bombs On Live TV

You never know what could happen live, especially when one celebrity has no idea their profanity isn't being cut. Colin Farrell gave those watching the FIFA World Cup amid the 2026 TV schedule a front-row seat to what that looks like. With that, James Corden had to awkwardly tell him he was dropping f-bombs on live American TV, and the moment that happened was perfect.

Years after quitting The Late Late Show, James Corden is back on primetime with the FIFA World Cup on FOX After Hours. The show's title is a mouthful, which may be why the word "Live" is nowhere to be found in the title. Had that been added, maybe Corden wouldn't have had to tell Farrell that in the midst of the Oscar nominee swearing about a wax figure of Pelé in the corner. Here's how Farrell reacted:

I didn't know that [shocked expression]. I didn't know that! It might'nt have been that different, but I would've liked to have known that!

That's right, Mr. Farrell, this isn't The Penguin, nor are these people watching you with an HBO Max subscription. While many cable networks have relaxed their stances on swearing in recent years, others prefer to keep things family-friendly, even if they're airing in the "safe harbor period" for television in the United States.

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It should be noted that Farrell wasn't being remarkably obscene or anything, and that it was more swearing in the midst of casual conversation. It seems there are no hard feelings from Fox Sports, which shared a video of the moment on its official social media account. Take a look at how priceless Farrell's face is when he realizes his faux pas:

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It appears that all's well that ends well, and Colin Farrell will probably be paranoid for a while that he's on live TV without being told in advance. I like the look of genuine concern on his face, paired with the immediate confession that he might've said everything the exact same way even if he knew.

While it could certainly be a one-off event, I do wonder if James Corden doing FIFA World Cup on FOX After Hours will give him the itch to return to late-night television in the United States. In fairness, it may not matter if he is interested, as Stephen Colbert's exit from CBS could be proof that networks aren't as invested in late-night programming as they once were.

Fortunately, sports fandoms are relatively loyal, and fans will stay up to watch reactions to their team. With that, I've enjoyed Corden in this role as of late. Perhaps it's the fact that absence makes the heart grow fonder, or maybe it's just because he hasn't jammed Team USA into a sedan for Carpool Karaoke. In any case, he's got me watching soccer analysis, and I can't say I've done that before!

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The World Cup continues with the elimination stages on Fox and FS1. Tune in as Team USA and others continue their campaign to a championship, and see who will end up the big winners of this prestigious tournament!