Colin Farrell’s American Accents Always Blow My Mind. How He’s Perfected The Process

One of the most dependable and talented actors working today, Colin Farrell doesn't seem capable of making unwatchable movies and TV shows. The Irish actor also makes his projects just as listenable as they are watchable, thanks in part to his mastery of taking on other countries' accents, particularly American ones. And those skills are fully on display in Farrell's mystery drama Sugar.

The series, available to stream via Apple TV subscription, is currently in the midst of its intense second season, with Better Call Saul vet Tony Dalton serving as John Sugar's key antagonist. And it seems like Farrell has delivered a full melting pot of accents thus far, on top of his quiet and contemplative way of speaking as John Sugar, who technically isn't an American himself, but rather an extraterrestrial, as revealed in the midst of Season 1.

When I spoke to the award-winning actor about his second cycle of playing John Sugar, I asked Colin Farrell if he ever mirrored his character by watching older movies and trying to sound like classic Hollywood stars. That's not quite the case, but it's not too far off from how he and his dialect coach approach the process. As he told me:

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No, not other actors. Ehhhh, that's not true. I try not to mimic, but certainly have leaned on - not performances, just because they are a previously known reference point. There has been certain actors, I can't even think of which ones, but I know there's been certain actors through the years that my dialect coach has suggested we listen to when the things I've said about a character have led her to wonder what I'm saying would sound like.

For a show like Sugar