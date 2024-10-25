Zendaya Might Not Be Dressing For A Specific Movie Right Now, But Her Red Leather Date Night Look Matching Tom Holland Absolutely Slayed
Game, set, MATCH.
It’s always fun when celebrity fashion choices nod at an actor or musician’s current project. We’ve seen Taylor Swift drop hints about upcoming albums this way, Jenna Ortega killed it with throwback looks ahead of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and of course we all remember Margot Robbie’s Barbiecore craze. But possibly nobody’s done that better than Zendaya, who went all out with tennis-themed outfits to promote Challengers, and while she and Tom Holland may not have been promoting a specific movie on the 2024 movie calendar, their matching look on a recent date night was aces.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home stars color coordinated in burgundy as Tom Holland launched his non-alcoholic beer brand Bero. Zendaya’s leather dress was especially jaw-dropping, as photos showed her hand-in-hand with her boyfriend of three years:
The Euphoria star’s Louis Vuitton gown featured a plunging neckline with thin straps and a belt around her waist. She kept her long hair down for the event and paired the leather dress with black heels, accessorizing with a necklace and small hoop earrings.
Meanwhile, Tom Holland coordinated his look to match Zendaya’s, sporting a short-sleeved burgundy T-shirt with black trousers, which he paired with white sneakers.
The launch event was held October 24 at New York City’s Nine Orchard hotel. Tom Holland was apparently inspired to start the non-alcoholic drink line after becoming sober himself. He’s opened up about his reasons for doing so — and no, there wasn’t a big on-set meltdown, as was rumored — saying that doing a “Dry January” challenge turned into two months, which turned into six months. He felt so good at that point, he stopped drinking entirely, celebrating one year of sobriety in 2023.
Both halves of the “rock solid” couple looked to be enjoying their date night, and it’s really no surprise that they looked amazing, given that Zendaya practically started the “method dressing” trend.
The actress really owned the tennis theme on the press tour for Challengers (which can be streamed with an Amazon Prime subscription). In addition to the sparkly green gown that gave strong tennis court vibes, Zendaya rocked the most amazing net-inspired dress and even at one point had tennis balls on her stilettos. More recently (and for a different movie) the fashionista went viral for the metallic look she pulled off for the Dune: Part Two’s U.K. premiere.
With the way these two’s careers are going, there will be plenty more opportunities for bold fashion statements to come. As Zendaya prepares to finally start filming Euphoria Season 3, Tom Holland, meanwhile, has signed on for the “role of a lifetime” in Christopher Nolan’s next flick. That’s in addition to his work in more than one upcoming Marvel movie, including Spider-Man 4, which is set to begin filming in Summer 2025.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.