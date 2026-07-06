Andy Reid Spilled The Tea On The Advice Adam Sandler Gave Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be “JUST&T MARRIED,” but the hype over everything that went down in Madison Square Garden on July 3 is far from over. Swifties and football fans alike want to know about everything from the song lyric-laden wedding favors to the surprise invitees like Karlie Kloss (in GOLD, no less!), and luckily for us, Andy Reid doesn’t mind spilling a little tea. The coach has spoken out about Adam Sandler as the officiant, revealing the advice the comedian gave to the newly hitched couple.

Now, we’re all under the assumption that all of the wedding guests had to sign NDAs that prevented them from sharing too much about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s big day. However, this is Kelce’s coach on the Kansas City Chiefs. If Big Red wants to talk, he’s going to talk, and Andy Reid did divulge to Deseret News the advice that Adam Sandler passed down during the ceremony. According to Reid:

He told them, ‘Keep kissing.’ So, in its simplest form, that’s a good thing. It’s hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss, or your wife gives you a kiss. And make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to do it. Knock it out, and you won’t have problems.

I love how the coach in him comes out, as if kissing your spouse is something to check off of a list. Just “knock it out” and then it’s done. No shade, though, because Andy Reid is approaching his 45th wedding anniversary with wife Tammy — who confirmed that Reid does kiss her every day — so if he cosigns Adam Sandler’s advice, I’m listening.

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Adam Sandler himself has been married to his wife Jackie for 23 years, so he's more than qualified to talk about lasting love, I'd say.

As for how The Wedding Singer star did overall as the man pronouncing Travis and Taylor husband and wife, Andy Reid called Sandler “phenomenal,” and of course, “hysterical.” The coach said:

He’s crazy, but he did a great job in getting them married with a lot of humor. But, that part there I thought, pretty good advice.

This actually isn’t the first time Andy Reid has spoken about Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift. The Chiefs coach has been a strong supporter of the two, and he’s not afraid to remind people that he knew Swift before his star tight end did. Reid was one of the few people to essentially confirm that he’d been invited to the wedding, even joking that he’d cut back on his beloved cheeseburgers in order to fit in his tuxedo for the big event.

As for the Reids’ advice to the newlyweds, Tammy Reid said communication is key. She knows what it’s like to have your spouse traveling for a good portion of the year and working long hours — as I’m sure Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have both already experienced with each other — so she said to always know where the other is and to “talk about everything.”