Daniel Dae Kim’s Has Had An Incredible Career, But Admits There’s One Hollywood Genre He Feels He’s Been Stereotyped Out Of Due To His Korean Roots
The Butterfly actor reveals one role he's never gotten to do.
Ever since Daniel Dae Kim was in Lost, the actor has been a television mainstay. He recently made the jump to leading his own streaming show in the 2025 TV schedule with the new Prime Video action series, Butterfly. The 57-year-old actor has also pointed out one kind of role that he’s never had the chance to land despite it being a longtime “goal.”
When Kim spoke to NPR about his career, he got into his hopes to play a wider range of roles, including in one specific genre while talking about Asian representation in movies and TV. In his words:
During Kim’s career across the last three decades, he’s seen a lot of progress for Asian representation, pointing out how there are more actors with Asian backgrounds in TV shows than we’ve ever seen before, and name-dropping big TV shows like Squid Game and Beef as becoming huge successes while also featuring predominantly Asian talent and creatives. However, Kim is still waiting to get a call about playing a romantic lead in a Hollywood movie.
We’ve certainly seen more Asian leads in romantic movies lately, including Manny Jacinto being Lindsay Lohan’s leading man in Freakier Friday, Ali Wong and Randall Park in Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe, and Lana Condor in the To All The Boys trilogy. But when it is going to be Daniel Dae Kim’s turn? He also said this:
Crazy Rich Asians was definitely a huge accomplishment for visibility for Asian Americans, since it was not only written and directed by Asian talent but also starred an Asian massive cast. It became a box office hit and is thought of as one of the best romantic comedies Hollywood has ever made.
Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial
You can check out Daniel Dae Kim's latest role leading the new TV show, Butterfly, only with a Prime Video subscription. Trial for 30-days, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.
Just this past weekend, the animated musical film KPop Demon Hunters, which stars a predominantly Asian voice cast (including Kim) and is written and co-directed by Maggie Kang, just earned the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office and has also become Netflix’s most-watched original ever. As the movie breaks all the records, it’s once again proof that there’s a massive audience for authentic stories by Asian filmmakers.
So, hey, it feels like it’ll be only a matter of time before Daniel Dae Kim gets his romantic lead moment. Goodness knows he’s already a heartthrob and deserves to break into the rom-com genre after all his action roles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.