Simu Liu Was Asked If He'd Ever Do Dancing With The Stars, And Fans Know Which Pro They Want Him With

Another season of Dancing with the Stars has come to an end in the 2025 TV schedule, with fan-favorite Robert Irwin following up his sister's win by earning the Mirrorball Trophy with partner Witney Carson. It'll be a while before the next cast of DWTS is announced, but there's one candidate who already showed some interest: MCU star Simu Liu. He's put some thought into it as well, and fans are all-in to the point that they're already pitching a pro partner for him to dance with in the 2026 TV schedule or beyond.

What Simu Liu Said About Dancing With The Stars

Just two seasons after fellow MCU vet Xochitl Gomez won Season 32 of DWTS, Simu Liu has tossed his hat in the ring for the ABC show, now also available streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Speaking with EW on TikTok, the actor said:

Trust me, I think about it regularly. I think about it at least once a week. I don’t like follow them on Instagram, but I love dance, and I love watching people dance, and I love dancing.

For a celebrity competitor, a love of dance should be plenty to earn him a slot on a season of Dancing with the Stars! Simu Liu would certainly be a big get for the show, and he's already part of the Disney family thanks to playing Shang-Chi. He may not be able deliver big news to Shang-Chi fans who ask daily about a sequel, but he will reprise his role for Avengers: Doomsday. Maybe he could do a season of DWTS to promote the movie?

That may be wishful thinking, but Liu went on to prove that he's not bluffing about thinking about Dancing with the Stars:

I feel like I’ve weirdly kept up with the season, and watching Dylan Efron and watching Robert Irwin, and all that. I mean, trust me, I think about it regularly. So, I mean at some point in the future, if I can block out that amount of time, I would be down, yeah.

If you ask me, somebody who can name-drop two of the male celebrity contestants on the most recent season is definitely somebody who is eyeing a spot himself on the cast if the stars align! He's not the only one who's on board with the idea, either.

Fans Have A Partner Picked Out Already

The comment section on the TikTok post is full of reactions from people who are well-enough versed in Dancing with the Stars to name the pro who he would be a great partner with: Britt Stewart, who joined the series in Season 29. She's never placed higher than fifth after dancing with Daniel Durant in Season 31, so maybe a future season could pair her with somebody who could make it all the way. Check out some of the comments (edited for clarity), including a shout out to casting director Deena Katz:

"PUT HIM WITH BRITT NOW!" -Liz

"Give him Britt, let’s get her that mirrorball!" -Caroline

"I agree Simu and Britt!!!" -Rachel Ferrante

"SIMU AND BRITT! " - sof

"Pair him with Britt STAT!" -baciamimiele

"DEENA KATZ, THIS IS BRITT'S NEXT PARTNER!" -Cassie A

The people have spoken! It's not every day that a star shows interest in joining DWTS and is immediately welcomed by fans, so Simu Liu is off to a good start... despite no guarantee that scheduling will allow him to participate in the foreseeable future. He did show off some dance moves earlier than year when he visited The Jennifer Hudson Show. Take a look at the TikTok:

Will the day ever come for Simu Liu to appear on Dancing with the Stars? Well, the days of seasons with 20+ episodes seem to have passed, so perhaps the actor could carve out some time to dance his way toward the Mirrorball Trophy more easily than if it was a bigger commitment. Fingers crossed, at least! For now, you can catch the latest episodes of DWTS streaming on Disney+, as well as Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.