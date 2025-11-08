Josh Hutcherson Was Asked If He's Ready To Reclaim His Title As Internet Boyfriend, And His Response Was A+

If you were growing up in the mid-late 2000s, chances are you had a crush on a young Josh Hutcherson. He was one of those “first crush” types in his early family movies like Zathura, Bridge To Terebithia and Journey to the Center of the Earth before also starring in The Hunger Games movies . As the 33-year-old actor now finds himself on the 2025 TV schedule in the new HBO comedy I Love LA, he was asked about his “internet boyfriend” status. His response is too good.

In the new HBO series, Hutcherson plays the boyfriend to the main character, Maia, played by creator/star Rachel Sennott, who previously led the Bottoms cast in 2023. Check out what Hutcherson said when Bustle asked him if he’s “ready to reclaim” his internet boyfriend title:

I didn't know I ever had that title, man. Sure. Yeah. Great, I'll take it. I don't know what it means or what it entails or what my responsibilities are to it.

Hutcherson answered the question with a giggle before claiming he had no idea he ever had such a title. An internet boyfriend is usually a celebrity that a lot of people fawn over on the internet – perhaps to the point of them being the object of their fantasies. Pedro Pascal is a recent example of a beloved internet boyfriend, but there’s a lot of them these days, including The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White, Bridgerton and new “sexiest man alive” Jonathan Bailey , and pretty much any one of Daisy Edgar Jones’ past costars .

When Hutcherson was asked the question, he was sitting next to his I Love LA costar Leighton Meester. Read their funny exchange:

Leighton: " You just have to be faithful to everyone on the internet for the rest of your life."

" Josh: "All right. Done. Easy."

Meester knows what she’s talking about since her husband, Adam Brody, is also an internet boyfriend and was similarly a popular heartthrob in the early 2000s. Anyways, it sounds like Hutcherson is ready for the job, and hey, if I Love LA becomes popular enough, we’ll be seeing thirsty edits of his scenes on the show in no time.

I Love LA follows Maia, an ambitious young woman who aspires to be a talent manager. When her friend from college, Tallulah, comes out of the woodwork, their bond is tested. The TV show has been praised by critics, with a fresh 83% on Rotten Tomatoes , but we’ll have to wait and see if the new comedy catches fire with an audience like other shows on the network like The White Lotus or Euphoria. Check out all the ways to watch I Love LA , which will have new episodes Sundays on HBO.