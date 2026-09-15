‘Not The Center Of Attention’: Angela Told Me What She Tried To Change This Time On Big Brother

Angela Murray was not the Houseguest anyone expected when rumors first started that former players would return to Big Brother. While she made headlines for her big fights in Season 26, she didn't really approach the game with a solid strategy or possess any of the skills it took to win BB. Season 28 was a chance for her to redeem herself, and Angela confirmed to CinemaBlend that she prepared for that.

(Image credit: CBS)

I had the opportunity to send questions out to Angela before she entered the jury house and ask her about some of the moments we saw this season. Those watching Big Brother online and on CBS saw a slightly more composed version of the Utah native, though I wondered if that was intentional on her part or the fact that she was largely shielded by the other Icons for most of the run. I had to ask Angela if she consciously worked on anything once she found out she'd play again, and she talked about the pep talk she gave herself ahead of entering:

Girl, get it together. People are going to talk about you. That's the game. You're a big fan. You know this. So put your big girl pants on and know that they're gonna talk about you whether you hear it behind a closed door or you walk into the room. It's going to happen at all times of the day.

To her credit, Angela did a better job of worrying less about what people were saying about her. I would say she diverted that into worrying about what others were saying about the Icons, which was the alliance she shared with Survivor players Rick Devens and Dee Valladares. Of course, the classic Angela still came through, as evidenced by her wild relationship with Haley Thogmartin.

She had her slip-ups but, for the most part, Angela was able to lay low in Big Brother Season 28. She wasn't in any real danger of eviction until Barrett Pfeiffer's HOH week. Even then, she had a great chance of staying had it not been for a last-minute game move from Dee and Devens, and that's a credit to her for trying not to put a spotlight on herself:

And also, I'm not the center of attention here. I may be a target from the get-go because I'm a returning player to Big Brother, but I'm not always going to be the center of attention. So, live my life in there, have fun. Go in there and pivot where I need to. Get it together, strategize, align with the right people, and you can do this. Have faith in yourself that you can do this.

I think there's a case to be made that Angela essentially played a "floater game" but, to her credit, that was always going to be the best strategy she had at winning Big Brother. Even if you're not winning competitions or making big moves, avoiding eviction can be enough to win the game if you're a returning Houseguest.

Now, she's in the jury house and will likely be rooting for any of the remaining Icons to win it all. Dee and Devens are in a good position as it stands, but these last few weeks are always key when it comes to winning competitions. With some of the winningest competitors still in the game, it'll be a tall order for both Dee and Devens to make it to the Final 2, but they'll give it all they've got!

Big Brother continues on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The return of the NFL as well as other shows on the 2026 TV schedule are mixing up the times that the episodes air, so be sure to keep an eye on local listings to see when to catch episodes.