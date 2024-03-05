Bachelor Nation Is Hoping Joey Graziadei’s Latest Castoff Is The Next Bachelorette, And I Couldn’t Agree More

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the Hometown episode of Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelorette that aired March 4.

And then there were three. Joey Graziadei visited the families of his final four contestants on the March 4 episode of The Bachelor, before narrowing the field down to three for Fantasy Suites. While many members of Bachelor Nation were upset to see who Joey sent home this week , hope remained alive that this might be the contestant chosen to lead her own season of The Bachelorette. This particular woman would certainly be my pick as well, so let’s take a look at what some fans are saying.

Season 28’s most polarizing contestant Maria Georgas was the unlucky lady who failed to secure a rose post-Hometowns. The writing was kind of on the wall for her after she showed doubt in her and Joey Graziadei’s relationship last week and nearly left. Joey told her he had continuously fought for her all season (which is true), but even after her family encouraged her to let her guard down, Maria left the Bachelor with too many questions to keep going with her. She may be gone, but fans are hoping to see her again, as demands like this one for Maria for Bachelorette were immediate:

MARIA FOR BACHELORETTE #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/0qIz7IURbnMarch 5, 2024 See more

Maria Georgas carried Joey Graziadei’s season, if we’re being honest, with several episodes focusing on her drama with the other women. Dumb fights over seemingly nothing led to a great 2-on-1 date that saw Sydney Gordon sent home when she couldn’t prove that Maria was a manipulative bully. Many Bachelor Nation viewers are calling it a no-brainer to keep Maria on our screens, with one posting:

if producers don't make maria the next bachelorette, it'll be the biggest mistake in franchise history#thebachelor #bachelor pic.twitter.com/B90wqvUWI5March 5, 2024 See more

It also wasn’t lost on fans that Maria Georgas’ elimination meant that she will be present for the “Women Tell All” episode, where she’ll undoubtedly face Sydney Gordon, Lea Cayanan and Jess Edwards — the women who tried in vain to convince us that she was Season 28’s biggest villain. In fact, the “Women Tell All” might be the perfect place to provide some clarity to the situation en route to Maria’s Bachelorette announcement? Either way, we've made up our minds, as The Chicks in the Office podcast wrote :

Cool so Maria for Bachelorette or we riot #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/3sOuROfd00March 5, 2024 See more

Many viewers shared the above opinions, as other tweets included:

Give Maria the chaotic, solo Bachelorette season Gabby should have had – racheltaenzler

Maria is giving Hannah B and we need another bachelorette like that!!! – assenavmarie

I know it won't happen but Maria would be the perfect Bachelorette. She is so much fun and has a big personality. Would be a RARE entertaining season that would actually stand out in the franchise! – TheRealPDogg

Maria is about to be the best bachelorette in history – anna_axelson18

MARIA FOR NEXT BACHELORETTE, MARIA FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES – reagalthebagel

If Maria isn’t in the next bachelorette we storm the mansion – d_yell

(Image credit: ABC)

Now, no one contestant is ever going to please the entire Bachelor Nation contingency, but hear me out. Love her or hate her, Maria Georgas was super fun to watch for the first half of the season and a hot freaking mess the second half. What would a Maria-led season of The Bachelorette look like? I have no idea, and that is exciting as hell to me.

Even Maria’s critics would have to agree that that would be more fun to watch than a season led by Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson or Rachel Nance, depending on who Joey Graziadei picks . The final three all seem to be wonderful women who deserve love and happiness, but they fit the mold for a season we’ve seen time and time again. Let’s do something different!