Wild Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Claims Two Romantic Characters Are Going To Face Off (And I’m Listening)

Now and then, a rumor surrounding a new Marvel movie pops up that feels less like a leak and more like an inevitability. This week’s entry absolutely qualifies as the latter. A new claim tied to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday suggests that two characters best known for their romantic connection could end up squaring off against each other, and I’m so here for it.

The posts came from MyTimeToShineHello on X, a longtime Marvel scooper account that shared a series of vague but very loaded messages teasing what’s to come. One post bluntly read:

Good Steve vs Evil Peggy.

While another exclaimed, “Steve vs Peggy omg 😭,” followed by a not-so-subtle claim that Avengers: Doomsday is going to be “INSANE.”

If the implication is what it sounds like, we’re potentially talking about Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter, two characters whose relationship is basically baked into the emotional DNA of the MCU. This is made even more interesting since their offspring were teased in one of the recently released Doomsday teaser trailers. Turning that into a literal face-off, possibly with multiversal or morally inverted versions, is the kind of swing Marvel either nails or absolutely does not.

Unsurprisingly, reactions came fast and all over the map.

Fan Reactions Are Exactly What You’d Expect

Some fans were immediately skeptical, questioning both the source and the motivation behind the tease. Here are some of the standout responses:

@5iftymild: “i get that you need the paycheck but come on”

“i get that you need the paycheck but come on” @KvngCodeX: “How exactly would you know that? Where do you get your information and ‘leaks’ from?”

“How exactly would you know that? Where do you get your information and ‘leaks’ from?” @touchgrass____: “its going to be nostalgia bait slop but i will still be there”

“its going to be nostalgia bait slop but i will still be there” @rgonz_27: “Highly recommend muting this account. Bait”

Others leaned into the chaos. It seems there are two camps: either accepting it as inevitable or openly enjoying the mess of it all:

@NCastellina: “There’s a new Marvel out. It’s supposed to be nuts.”

“There’s a new Marvel out. It’s supposed to be nuts.” @MarvelLeaks22: “Ive been saying it for months now.”

“Ive been saying it for months now.” @Mryash7803: “We know already 😏😏😏”

“We know already 😏😏😏” @ClipzzAE: “Like bro what is the point of blue balling us”

Then there were the reactions that somehow managed to be both confused and amused:

@WarForever6: “In bed? Or are they actually gonna fight 😂😂😂”

“In bed? Or are they actually gonna fight 😂😂😂” @user71801745: “Yeah cuz Wanda is in it, right ???”

“Yeah cuz Wanda is in it, right ???” @blastube7: “Im assuming we are not gonna know why🫤”

As fun as a Peggy vs Steve battle could be, how likely is this to happen? Well, believe it or not, there is comicbook precedence for the pair squaring off. Let’s break it down.

Could We See A Steve Vs Evil Peggy Battle?

On the surface, the idea of Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter facing off sounds wrong. In the MCU, they’re treated as one of Marvel’s most sacred love stories. But in the comics, their relationship has gone through far messier territory. Once you introduce time travel, alternate timelines, and resurrected versions of characters, a Steve-versus-Peggy conflict makes a lot of sense.

It’s happened before on the page. In Captain America Vol. 1 #12 (2019), Peggy returns under mysterious circumstances and confronts a deeply disillusioned Steve. It’s not a clean hero-versus-villain fight, but it is an emotional clash driven by broken ideals and hard truths. Exiles goes even further, featuring Peggy as Captain Carter across alternate realities where she and different versions of Steve sometimes end up on opposing sides.

The key thing is that these stories never turn them into true enemies. They’re placed in conflict by circumstance, ideology, or the multiverse itself, with the romance still intact but strained and tragic. So if Avengers: Doomsday really is leaning into Multiversal saga chaos like reports have suggested, then a Steve-versus-Peggy moment wouldn’t be unprecedented. It would just be Marvel pulling from its long-running comic book history.

But this is all speculation, and neither Marvel nor Disney has verified it. We will likely have to wait until the movie hits the 2026 movie schedule on December 18 to see if this turns out to be true.