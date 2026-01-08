90 Day Fiancé's Rose Vega Posts Shocking Update About Where Her Relationship With Big Ed Brown Seemingly Stands

Rose Vega and Big Ed Brown were the 90 Day Fiancé couple that propelled the TLC series into the mainstream, and hooked reality television fans on the stories of dozens of others in the midst of the K-1 visa process. As the flagship series and its multiple spinoffs continue during the 2026 TV schedule, it's sounding like the duo might be prepared to give love another shot in the new year.

Big Ed's trip to see Rose in the Philippines was an unmitigated disaster, with fans appalled by everything from him washing his hair with mayonnaise to gifting her a toothbrush because her breath offended him. Surprisingly, the couple didn't even last long enough for him to propose, and ended with her calling him a fake and a liar on television. How Big Ed and Rose could reconcile is beyond me, but it's possible based on this latest update.

Rose's Recent Instagram Reel Suggests She's Reconnecting With Big Ed

Rose has remained active on social media between her sporadic 90 Day Fiancé appearances and has shared positive updates with fans about life with her son and in her country. Now, she's going viral for a reel that, based on the caption and footage, seems to suggest she's back together with Big Ed. Take a look:

That's quite a video to release out of the blue, especially with little to no context. I went over to Ed's Instagram to see if he'd posted anything similar, but based on my search, there was no hint that he'd been in contact with Rose. So then, what's going on here?

Are They Actually Getting Back Together, Or Is This For TV?

Readers could watch old episodes for themselves with an HBO Max subscription, or they could take my word for it that Big Ed and Rose weren't a great couple. Not only that, but he's been with Liz Woods for years before their eventual breakup, so when would they have had time to reconnect?

Additionally, Ed said at the start of this year that while 90 Day Fiancé hadn't given him a lifelong romance, he still appreciated his time on the show. Is it possible that he linked up with Rose in the past year and they're in love, or is this a case of 90 Day veterans trying to hype up a reconciliation in hopes of making it on another spinoff before the year is up?

I hate to be cynical, but I think it's fair to speculate the latter, given both have taken the opportunity to appear on the TLC series every chance they've gotten. I will admit, however, that if it's real, this would make the ultimate 90 Day storyline I would love to see play out. So, whether it's real or fake, consider me invested and hoping that a producer for the series feels the same way.

While we wait for more updates on Big Ed and Rose, 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and The Other Way is on Mondays at the same time.