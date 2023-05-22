Baywatch’s Donna D’Errico Gets Honest About Undergoing Plastic Surgery And Learning To Love Her Body Again

Baywatch’s Donna D’Errico has been making waves with her bikini posts on social media. The former Baywatch beauty continues to receive backlash for getting plastic surgery. While some naysayers say she’s too old to post bikini pics, D’Errico finally decided to clear up the speculation. The TV star got honest about undergoing plastic surgery and learning to love her body again after some personal struggles.

The former Playboy Playmate took to her Instagram account to share her private journey to loving herself again. Donna D’Errico let her followers know how her late mother’s cancer battles affected her relationship with her body. The former Baywatch star divulged her post-grief fitness journey led her to undergo plastic surgery.

When cancer wrapped its claws around my mother and ripped her from my life, I let myself completely go. Stopped working out. Ate. A lot. Laid in grief for months. Shot a film that called for me to be heavier and so I ate more. When I finally came out of the haze of grief I didn’t recognize the person staring back at me in the mirror. I decided my mom wouldn’t like what I’d become so I pulled myself up out of the muck and got my ass to the gym and cleaned up my diet. I lost over 40 pounds in 6 months. The weight loss left some loose skin I didn’t like so I went in and got that buttoned up and have no shame in admitting that. It made me feel better and more confident.

Despite the online opinion, D’Errico worked hard to get her body back to her Baywatch days. She just needed a little help after her initial weight loss. Everything made sense after the actress disappeared for a few years to take care of her ailing mother. After dedicating her time to supporting her mom until the end, the TV star wanted to feel like her old self not only for her mother but herself.

The TV personality chose to fight back against the trolls calling her out to get plastic surgery. Of course, D’Errico wasn’t afraid to troll the trolls on occasion. However, this time, she brushed off the negative feedback by spilling why she chose to do her most recent photoshoot.

People love to say I owe my body to plastic surgery. If saying that and believing that makes them feel better about themselves, go for it. I know what it took to get my body to where I want it and for me, that is enough. And so, when I got offered to do this photoshoot, the photographer asked what my comfort zone was as far as showing some skin. I thought about it. I knew there would be some who would criticize me. In the end, I decided to just go for it. So, this is me. All of me. From every angle. No, I’m not perfect. But perfect is impossible and boring.

Donna D’Errico posted the message to inspire her followers who are dealing with body acceptance issues. She mentioned, like her fans, she compared herself to others, especially during her rough times after losing her mom to cancer. She wanted to give herself and her fans a chance to free themselves “from fear of judgment by posting them.” D'Errico's risque lingerie photoshoot complete with her inspirational caption can be seen below.

A post shared by Donna D'Errico (@donnaderrico) A photo posted by on

The Baywatch Nights alum’s bikini photos are more about letting her followers know they can be sexy at any age, whether they go under the knife or not. The 55-year-old actress joins other notable stars like Halle Berry in showing bearing your body has no age limit. If you want to rewatch Donna D’Errico as Donna Marco, just get an Amazon Prime Video subscription, and check out every episode of Baywatch.