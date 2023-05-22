Baywatch’s Donna D’Errico Gets Honest About Undergoing Plastic Surgery And Learning To Love Her Body Again
Donna D'Errico delved into her journey to loving her body again post-plastic surgery.
Baywatch’s Donna D’Errico has been making waves with her bikini posts on social media. The former Baywatch beauty continues to receive backlash for getting plastic surgery. While some naysayers say she’s too old to post bikini pics, D’Errico finally decided to clear up the speculation. The TV star got honest about undergoing plastic surgery and learning to love her body again after some personal struggles.
The former Playboy Playmate took to her Instagram account to share her private journey to loving herself again. Donna D’Errico let her followers know how her late mother’s cancer battles affected her relationship with her body. The former Baywatch star divulged her post-grief fitness journey led her to undergo plastic surgery.
Despite the online opinion, D’Errico worked hard to get her body back to her Baywatch days. She just needed a little help after her initial weight loss. Everything made sense after the actress disappeared for a few years to take care of her ailing mother. After dedicating her time to supporting her mom until the end, the TV star wanted to feel like her old self not only for her mother but herself.
The TV personality chose to fight back against the trolls calling her out to get plastic surgery. Of course, D’Errico wasn’t afraid to troll the trolls on occasion. However, this time, she brushed off the negative feedback by spilling why she chose to do her most recent photoshoot.
Donna D’Errico posted the message to inspire her followers who are dealing with body acceptance issues. She mentioned, like her fans, she compared herself to others, especially during her rough times after losing her mom to cancer. She wanted to give herself and her fans a chance to free themselves “from fear of judgment by posting them.” D'Errico's risque lingerie photoshoot complete with her inspirational caption can be seen below.
The Baywatch Nights alum’s bikini photos are more about letting her followers know they can be sexy at any age, whether they go under the knife or not. The 55-year-old actress joins other notable stars like Halle Berry in showing bearing your body has no age limit. If you want to rewatch Donna D’Errico as Donna Marco, just get an Amazon Prime Video subscription, and check out every episode of Baywatch.
