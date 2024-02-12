Dunkin's Star-Studded Super Bowl 2024 Ad With Ben Affleck And JLo Is Amazing, But I Have One Wild Question About The Ending

Dunkin' has really become a major player when it comes to creative advertising during the Super Bowl as of late, and it's thanks to its partnership with actor Ben Affleck. After temporarily serving customers as an employee and collaborating with Ice Spice, Affleck returned in Super Bowl LVIII with a star-studded ad that people will be talking about for a while. I loved it as much as everyone else, but there's one major question I have about the ending and what is going on with Affleck's wife Jennifer Lopez.

For those who missed the commercial, Ben Affleck is bound and determined to get onto Lopez's latest album. As such, he's compiled a super group of celebrities for his hit song that channels his love of Dunkin', their donuts, and coffee, and maybe the insane money he makes doing these ads. Take a look at the ad below, which features actor Matt Damon, rapper Jack Harlowe, and NFL legend Tom Brady:

It's a great ad that made our best commercials of the 2024 Super Bowl rundown, but what the hell is up with that final scene? As someone who has followed Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship for a while, why did Dunkin' decide to end its ad with the implication there's some trouble in paradise?

Did The Commercial Imply Jennifer Lopez Was Going To Hook Up With Tom Brady?

The ad closes with Ben Affleck's hopes of being on JLo's album dashed, and he's effectively kicked out of the studio. While Lopez kicks her current husband out of the studio, she informs Tom Brady that he can stay behind. I'm not sure how others took that, but to me, it felt like there was a mild suggestion that Lopez was flirting and possibly intending to hook up with Brady.

It's a fictional moment in a commercial, but an eyebrow-raising one considering the implication. I'm not sure if it's the best call for a company to suggest a real-life married couple is involved in scandalous behavior, though I don't think any of this is greenlit without their blessing. The only person I could see being blindsided by this is Irina Shayk, who Brady has been seen with since their reported breakup last October.

In all fairness, I might be overthinking this. In the span of an exciting Super Bowl game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs and a phenomenal halftime performance by Usher, is anyone really going to be thinking about implied infidelity in a Super Bowl ad? I guess we can only wait and see because there's no telling what will dominate the talk around the water cooler the next day. (Do people still have those in 2024, or do Stanley mugs just eliminate the need for that entirely? )

Outside of donut shop commercials, there are some upcoming Ben Affleck movies on the way in 2024 and beyond. Stick with CinemaBlend for updates on what's going on with him and Jennifer Lopez, and maybe even Tom Brady if this commercial ends up being prophetic.