The Insane Amount Of Money Ben Affleck Reportedly Makes For Those Dunkin' Ads

Ben Affleck is a multi-millionaire in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez, who has an impressive net worth to boot. JLo reportedly makes a whopping $40 million a year and allegedly has a net worth of around $400 million. Affleck’s reported around $160 million, and it’s not like he’s missing any opportunities to rake in the dough, either. In fact, the actor’s Dunkin’ ads over the last couple of years have been viral moments, peaking with Super Bowl 2023’s ad , and the coffee and donuts company has apparently been shelling out a pretty penny in order to make it happen.

How Much Is Ben Affleck Getting Paid For Those Super Bowl Ads?

The star’s new Dunkin ad with Charli D’Amelio dropped last week to much fanfare given the Easter eggs to Affleck’s personal life . It’s a funny ad, with Affleck poking fun at the "sad Affleck" face Jennifer Lopez has previously even commented on, and with him asking about TikTok and even wearing a donut chain necklace.

Regardless, even if it wasn’t a memorable Super Bowl LVIII moment, the actor would be laughing all the way to the bank. Reports indicate he’s making $10 million for the Dunkin' ads. (How to watch Super Bowl LVIII.) Actually, he made $10 million for the one that aired in 2023, per CNN, which means he's likely banking millions and millions for each of these additional commercials he agrees to. Given most ads are 1-2 days of work, it's likely easy money all around.

Why Ben Affleck Is Worth Those Dollar Signs

For context, the cast of shows like Friends and The Big Bang Theory were among the highest paid casts of all time, and they reportedly made a million bucks per episode. For context, it would take 10 episodes worth of working on those shows to reportedly nab the payday Affleck got for just one viral ad.

Yet, with large paydays come large expectations. In the case of the Air director, those expectations have seemingly paid off. Someone who worked closely on the campaign with the team spoke to CNN for the report and noted that Dunkin’ has big days when the ads drop. In fact, after the first one:

They sold more donuts the next day than any other day in their history. That says a lot.

Affleck isn't just a pretty face on the small screen in these ads either. His production company with Matt Damon Artists Equity is heavily involved in the end product, which means he helped conceive all of those jokes on his behalf. I love a Hollywood star with a great sense of humor.

And even better, he apparently got Dunkin' to make a sizable donation to Eastern Congo Initiative, a non-profit the actor established back in 2010 alongside politician Whitney Williams. That non-profit seeks "opportunities for economic and social development" among people in eastern Congo.

Sense of humor and a heart of gold. Now excuse me while I pop out and grab an iced coffee, because it's literally all I'm thinking about now.