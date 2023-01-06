Eagle-Eyed Fans Seemingly Spotted Renée Zellweger Celebrating The Holidays With Ant Anstead

There’s been plenty of drama over the past few months between Ant Anstead and his ex-wife Christina Hall regarding their young son Hudson being featured on social media . However, the multiple photos and videos on the proud dad’s Instagram page that showed off the adorable 3-year-old weren’t the reason fans were flocking to see the posts from his family’s holiday trip to the U.K. Instead, the followers were excited about another figure who appeared briefly in the pics, as eagle-eyed fans spotted Anstead’s partner Renée Zellweger, seemingly proving the low-key lovebirds spent the holidays together.

While the two-time Oscar winner and Ant Anstead have apparently been an item since June 2021 — when they met on the set of Celebrity IOU Joyride , which he co-hosts — the couple maintain a pretty low profile. They kept their relationship a secret for months , before paparazzi photos exposed them, which makes it all the sweeter when one of them does provide a peek inside their private lives. Anstead did just that with a recent Instagram post of Hudson learning to play cricket, although, many fans were preoccupied with the woman in the background:

Apparently, it was the orange baseball cap that gave it away, as the accessory is said to be a favorite of the University of Texas alum. Renée Zellweger appears to be trolling us by hiding in plain sight, thus proving that she made the trip across the pond to spend holiday time with her beau and his three children.

She appeared to pop up again in a video Ant Anstead posted of a family hike with Hudson and his two older kids, Amelie and Archie, who he shares with ex-wife Louise Storey. As he panned his phone around to show off the view, a fourth person appeared standing near his children — wearing that same orange ball cap. Check out the image:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Hopefully, this family trip together is a sign that Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are still going strong. Back in October sources reported that the couple was taking their time to plan a long-term future together, continuing to live in separate houses. Despite both parties being extremely private about their plans, their friends reportedly said they wouldn’t be surprised to see the couple taking the next step with an engagement.

This apparent confirmation of a holiday trip abroad was welcome news for fans of the couple, who so rarely give their followers a look at nights out together . Renée Zellweger has always maintained a very private home life, and it’s understandable that Ant Anstead might play things closer to the vest after the custody battle he’s been engaged in with Christina Hall.