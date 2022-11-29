Christina Hall Posts New Family Pics, Sets The Record Straight On Drama With Ex Over Son Hudson’s Photos

Christina Hall has been able to do some amazing things this year. She quietly married Joshua Hall and changed her name, later moving into a gorgeous new home that worked better for her family. However, even with so many ups in her personal life, she still found herself dealing with serious issues when it came to co-parenting with her exes . While the trouble with Tarek El Moussa seems to be worked out, her biggest problems began when Ant Anstead tried to get full custody of their son and attacked her usage of Hudson London in social media posts. Now, the Christina on the Coast star is setting the record straight on the drama.

What Does Christina Hall Say Now About Hudson Photo Drama With Ant Anstead?

While the HGTV star was able to do pleasant things like announce that a surprise final episode of Flip or Flop was on the way soon and embark on filming a brand new home renovation spinoff series, Christina in the Country , much of her year has been beset by conflict with the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, whom she split from in September 2020. He accused her of being an unsafe parent, with part of his reasoning being that she “exploited” their now 3-year-old child, Hudson , in promotional social media posts and while filming her various TV shows.

Hall stopped posting pictures of the boy in early October, noting that she would also no longer feature him in her renovation series, but now she’s setting the record straight on why she made the move, after posting some family photos on Instagram where Hudson’s face was blocked by an emoji. In her Stories, she posted this message:

This will be the last time I talk about this…. Since there is so much confusion and false info about Hudson's photos. People on here telling me “she was never told she couldn't post” ... Umm correct … I never said that! I was NOT told I could no longer post Hudson. I was NOT told anything by a judge because I was never in front of a judge. I CHOSE and Choose to not post Hudson because I was exhausted over Instagram being used as a tool against me.

When the home design expert announced her decision to stop featuring her youngest child in any of her social media posts, even if they were purely family pictures with no promotional aspect attached, she had noted that she came to that choice on her own because of the “great impact” that Anstead’s words had made on her and her “household.” But, it seems clear that she feels that message wasn’t clear enough to the many fans who have flooded her page with comments on the matter. She continued:

This has nothing to do with ads, people need to wrap their heads around the fact that none of this actually has to do with advertisements. This is about CONTROL. There are many things that I was no longer ok with. Instagram was being used as a tool against me to judge the kind of mom I was and I was sick of it. Every photo I posted of Hudson on my story or main page was being screen shot and picked apart. So this is why I am choosing not to post Hudson. Now the “know it alls” can go back to his page please. Thank you.