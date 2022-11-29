Christina Hall Posts New Family Pics, Sets The Record Straight On Drama With Ex Over Son Hudson’s Photos
Here's what Christina Hall says now about the fight with Ant Anstead over her photos of Hudson.
Christina Hall has been able to do some amazing things this year. She quietly married Joshua Hall and changed her name, later moving into a gorgeous new home that worked better for her family. However, even with so many ups in her personal life, she still found herself dealing with serious issues when it came to co-parenting with her exes. While the trouble with Tarek El Moussa seems to be worked out, her biggest problems began when Ant Anstead tried to get full custody of their son and attacked her usage of Hudson London in social media posts. Now, the Christina on the Coast star is setting the record straight on the drama.
What Does Christina Hall Say Now About Hudson Photo Drama With Ant Anstead?
While the HGTV star was able to do pleasant things like announce that a surprise final episode of Flip or Flop was on the way soon and embark on filming a brand new home renovation spinoff series, Christina in the Country, much of her year has been beset by conflict with the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host, whom she split from in September 2020. He accused her of being an unsafe parent, with part of his reasoning being that she “exploited” their now 3-year-old child, Hudson, in promotional social media posts and while filming her various TV shows.
Hall stopped posting pictures of the boy in early October, noting that she would also no longer feature him in her renovation series, but now she’s setting the record straight on why she made the move, after posting some family photos on Instagram where Hudson’s face was blocked by an emoji. In her Stories, she posted this message:
When the home design expert announced her decision to stop featuring her youngest child in any of her social media posts, even if they were purely family pictures with no promotional aspect attached, she had noted that she came to that choice on her own because of the “great impact” that Anstead’s words had made on her and her “household.” But, it seems clear that she feels that message wasn’t clear enough to the many fans who have flooded her page with comments on the matter. She continued:
Hall previously called her ex-husband’s accusations “manipulation tactics and false information,” saying that he was trying to “turn my family, friends and fans against me,” and it seems pretty clear that she would like all of his supporters to simply stay away from her page if they dislike the way she’s handled things. While Anstead has also had to deal with his share of criticism on his social media during this public battle with his ex-wife, hopefully both sides will now be able to enjoy whatever time they get to spend with their son without dealing with so much negativity.
