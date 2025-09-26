Eliminated DWTS Contestant Corey Feldman Addresses Rumors That Partner Jenna Johnson Is Hard To Work With

Dancing with the Stars sent home the first two couples of Season 34 this week, meaning the competition for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy is getting more intense. The DWTS contestants this season are all solid, but even so, Tuesday’s episode on the 2025 TV schedule, which was One-Hit Wonders Night, featured a double elimination. One of the couples sent home was reigning champ Jenna Johnson and actor Corey Feldman. Now, the Goonies star is addressing rumors that Johnson is hard to work with.

Since it was announced that Feldman and Johnson would be partners, there were rumors swirling in regard to their dynamic. It all began when Feldman wasn’t able to start rehearsing right away due to other obligations, and the rumor mill subsequently spewed tales about how difficult their partnership was. However, there doesn’t seem to be any ill will between them, as Johnson shared a very sweet post on Instagram following their elimination:

Corey 💘 Our time together was cut short but I am SO grateful for the incredible weeks we did get to share!! Thank you for the giggles everyday in rehearsal, thank you for the hard work, and thank you for sharing your life lessons and memories with me! I’ll cherish our friendship forever. Never stop dancing.

Of course, the only people who know what was really going on during those rehearsals were Johnson and Feldman, and it sounds like they were having a lot of fun in the studio. Even though it stinks that they couldn’t stay on longer, especially since Johnson made it all the way last season, it seems like they still had fun in their short time together, which is really all that matters.

Additionally, Feldman took to the comments of Johnson’s post to share his own sentiments about working with her. With that, he shut down any rumors about their partnership. He apologized for what the media is saying about them, and expressed how great she was to work with:

Thank U Jenna! [You] were an absolute joy to work with. I'm so sorry for any negativity the media is using to give the false narrative that our time together was anything less than enjoyable. And [you] know as well as I do that I was there 7 days a week for the past 3 weeks, doing everything in my power to give [you] my best, even if the judges couldn't see it. God Bless your family. Keep dancing the dream.

Dancing with the Stars-related rumors, no matter what the context is, are not uncommon, unfortunately. Sometimes that gossip can pertain to a relationship between two pros or a contestant and a pro. Details regarding a couple’s partnership have also been speculated upon by insiders over the years. Both Jenna Johnson and Corey Feldman seem to have taken the rumors surrounding them in stride, though. At the very least, even though they are no longer competing on the show, this might just be the start of a strong friendship.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is your streaming destination for Dancing with the Stars, so waltz your way over to a subscription now. The new ad-supported tier costs $9.99 a month. Or there's the ad-free option for which you can pay $15.99 monthly. There's also the option to save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

Also eliminated this week were Britt Stewart and NBA champion Baron Davis, but the hunt for the Mirrorball Trophy continues. With next week marking TikTok Night, there will surely be some fun dances and another major elimination. New episodes of Dancing with the Stars air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and are streamable with a Disney+ subscription. Right now, fans can watch the first two episodes of Season 34 on the aforementioned streamer.