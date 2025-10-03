I Wonder If That Moment Where Danielle Fishel Seemingly Put DWTS Contestant Whitney Leavitt In Her Place Will Help Her Game Moving Forward

Only three weeks in, and Dancing With the Stars Season 34 is making history and getting people talking. Tuesday’s episode on the 2025 TV schedule shockingly ended with Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui being sent home. While that was seriously unexpected, it's apparently not the only dramatic moment from the episode. That's because one viral interaction between Danielle Fishel and Whitney Leavitt is making me wonder how it will impact their games.

After it was announced that Jauregui and her partner Brandon Armstrong were eliminated, everyone in the ballroom was as shocked as ever. As credits rolled, pros and celebrity contestants went up to the couple to express their sadness and surprise. Despite everyone else being safe for Disney Night next week, most everyone put the celebrations on pause to be there for them.

Well, everyone except Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt, who is seemingly seen trying to celebrate with her fellow DWTS contestant Fishel, who quickly waved her off, as one TikToker pointed out:

Obviously, being safe for the next week is always something to celebrate, and sometimes it might be hard to put focus on anything else when you’re just in that moment. But Fishel seemingly quickly put the celebrations to a stop when everyone else was comforting Jauregui and Armstrong, and fans have certainly taken notice. So, that makes me wonder if this viral interaction will impact their futures on the show.

Leavitt has been at the top of the leaderboard for all three weeks now with partner Mark Ballas, and the SLOMW fans have certainly been showing up for her and Jen Affleck. However, Fishel has been a surprising favorite with the judges and fans, and her finally saying “Yes” to DWTS has so far proven to be the right thing to do.

So, I'll be curious to see if this moment continues to be a point of conversation. People have been talking about it on social media quite a bit, and this kind of conversation about sportsmanship and support does make me wonder if it will impact how people see these two contestants.

Now, notably, Fishel has said that there was no shade during that small instant with Leavitt. She told TMZ she just wanted to be there for her friends who were just eliminated. So, it's fully possible that everyone will just move on.

Overall, Dancing With the Stars keeps surprising people, so there’s really no way of knowing if this moment will hurt or help either of them. So, fans should focus on the dance moves for Disney Night and vote as if their lives depended on it. While this instant went viral and got people talking, the dances are what will likely be focused on the most, so make sure you tune in to vote for your favorites.

With three out and 11 remaining, the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy is still anyone’s game. New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and with a Disney+ subscription.