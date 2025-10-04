DWTS’ Danielle Fishel Clarifies That Awkward (And Viral) Moment With Co-Star Whitney Leavitt

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 has been airing on the 2025 TV schedule, and it’s been as entertaining as ever. The DWTS contestants have been bringing their A-game, and only three weeks in, it's getting intense. Following Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui’s shocking elimination, the remaining pros and contestants comforted her and pro partner Brandon Armstrong. Then, a moment between Whitney Leavitt and Danielle Fishel has since gone viral, as it looked like Fishel was putting Leavitt in her place as she tried to celebrate the evening. Now the Boy Meets World star is clarifying what really happened.

As credits rolled on Tuesday’s episode, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star tried to celebrate with Fishel for making it through another week. However, the actress quickly stopped the celebrations to be there for Jauregui and Armstrong. While some fans saw it as Fishel shading Leavitt and being annoyed by her, the actress set the record straight after being stopped by TMZ and asked if what Leavitt did was “tone deaf”:

No. I think it’s a rollercoaster of emotions. We can be happy for ourselves and our friends that were safe and also sad that somebody is gone, so I definitely did not put her in her place, but I just went to go comfort my friend.

Fishel’s comments definitely make sense, as Leavitt probably just got caught up in the moment, and the adrenaline of being safe was getting to her. Despite everyone else comforting the eliminated couple, the reality star was thrilled about continuing on to the next week, and Fishel had to explain that it wasn’t the time for that. Leavitt ultimately understood, as she immediately stopped celebrating and put on a serious face to be there for Jauregui and Armstrong.

Of course, Fishel is still excited about making it to next week, especially considering how fast she said “Yes” to DWTS after refusing for so many years. She previously opened up about agreeing to do the show following her cancer diagnosis last year, so the farther she gets, the more it proves she was right to give in. But as she said, she can still be happy about making it through and be sad for those who did not.

Meanwhile, it is definitely exciting to see who is making it to Disney Night, despite the disappointment of Jauregui’s elimination. The couples have been keeping fans hyped by sharing TikToks from rehearsals, including Andy Richter and Emma Slater, who have stolen fans' hearts.

Now, the competition is only going to get stiffer on Dancing With the Stars, and at this point, there’s no telling who will be the next recipient of the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. What is clear is that fans are not only factoring in dance moves when it comes to choosing favorites, as many had a change of heart following Fishel and Leavitt’s viral moment. However, the actress herself cleared that whole situation up.

Now, make sure to tune in to Dancing with the Stars on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC or with a Disney+ subscription, because your favorites will need all the votes they can get.