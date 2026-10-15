How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 — stream from anywhere in the world

Grey’s Anatomy will be back in action on October 15 at 10pm ET/PT. With a series that's been going this long, we know exactly what to expect, but that's why we love it.
You can watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 online from anywhere with a VPN.
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Premiere: Thu, Oct 15 at 10pm ET/PT
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US broadcast: ABC via Fubo or Youtube TV
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UK stream: Disney Plus
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Australia stream:
Grey's Anatomy is back for it's 23rd season. A stable on TV sets since 2005, we know what to expect by now. There'll be drama, intrigue and medical emergencies aplenty; and that's why we love it.
The first episode starts with the hospital flooded with critically injured patients after a collision at the airport. How will the team deal with the sudden stress?
Outside of medical emergencies, what's in store for the personal lives of the team at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital?
Read on as we explain how to watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 from anywhere.
How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 from anywhere
If you're keen to watch Grey's Anatomy but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
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How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 in the US
Grey's Anatomy season 23 will continue on ABC at 10pm ET/PT on Thursdays, starting again from October 15.
Don't have cable? You can stream ABC via a multitude of cord-cutting services. The best ones are listed below:
🟩 YouTube TV, currently offering a 10-day free trial.
🟩 Fubo, which starts at $88.99/mo after a 5-day FREE trial.
Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.
How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 in Canada
Grey's Anatomy will broadcast on CTV, but you'll need cable to watch it. The show will also stream on Crave in Canada.
Don't have cable? use a cable-cutting service like Youtube TV or Fubo.
Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.
How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 in the U.K.
Disney Plus is home to Grey's Anatomy in the UK and season 23 will continue to air from Friday, October 16.
Prices start at £5.99 and don't forget to use NordVPN if you want to watch your Disney+ stream while you're out of the country.
How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 in Australia
It's a similar story in Australia with season 23 of Grey's Anatomy dropping from this Friday (October 16) on Disney+.
AU$15.99 is your starting price point and NordVPN is your go to if you're outside the country on vacation.
Grey's Anatomy season 23 – Need to Know
Grey's Anatomy season 23 release date
October 15 2026. The day is here!
Grey's Anatomy season 23 cast
- Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey
- Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey
- James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber
- Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd
- Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson
- Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln
- Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu
- Jason George as Ben Warren
- Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith
- Harry Shum Jr. as Benson “Blue” Kwan
- Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin
- Niko Terho as Lucas Adams
- Trevor Jackson as Wes Bryant
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Joe is a Journalist and Junior Editor based in the UK. He holds an undergrad in Film Studies and an MA in Journalism. His work has appeared in multiple national publications, such as The i Paper and The Telegraph. Joe's expertise cover TV and streaming. When he's not writing about TV, he's watching it. He also enjoys spending his free time reading, watching sports or catching live gigs
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