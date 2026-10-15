How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 — stream from anywhere in the world

Grey’s Anatomy will be back in action on October 15 at 10pm ET/PT. With a series that's been going this long, we know exactly what to expect, but that's why we love it.

You can watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Grey's Anatomy is back for it's 23rd season. A stable on TV sets since 2005, we know what to expect by now. There'll be drama, intrigue and medical emergencies aplenty; and that's why we love it.

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The first episode starts with the hospital flooded with critically injured patients after a collision at the airport. How will the team deal with the sudden stress?

Outside of medical emergencies, what's in store for the personal lives of the team at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital?

Read on as we explain how to watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 from anywhere.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 from anywhere

If you're keen to watch Grey's Anatomy but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

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How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 in the US

Grey's Anatomy season 23 will continue on ABC at 10pm ET/PT on Thursdays, starting again from October 15. Don't have cable? You can stream ABC via a multitude of cord-cutting services. The best ones are listed below: 🟩 YouTube TV, currently offering a 10-day free trial. 🟩 Fubo, which starts at $88.99/mo after a 5-day FREE trial. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 in Canada

Grey's Anatomy will broadcast on CTV, but you'll need cable to watch it. The show will also stream on Crave in Canada.

Don't have cable? use a cable-cutting service like Youtube TV or Fubo.

Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 in the U.K.

Disney Plus is home to Grey's Anatomy in the UK and season 23 will continue to air from Friday, October 16.

Prices start at £5.99 and don't forget to use NordVPN if you want to watch your Disney+ stream while you're out of the country.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 23 in Australia

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It's a similar story in Australia with season 23 of Grey's Anatomy dropping from this Friday (October 16) on Disney+.

AU$15.99 is your starting price point and NordVPN is your go to if you're outside the country on vacation.

Grey's Anatomy season 23 – Need to Know

Grey's Anatomy - Season 23 Official Trailer on ABC - YouTube Watch On

October 15 2026. The day is here!

Grey's Anatomy season 23 cast

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey

as Meredith Grey Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey

as Miranda Bailey James Pickens Jr . as Richard Webber

. as Richard Webber Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd

as Amelia Shepherd Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson

as Jo Wilson Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln

as Atticus “Link” Lincoln Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu

as Winston Ndugu Jason George as Ben Warren

as Ben Warren Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith

as Simone Griffith Harry Shum Jr . as Benson “Blue” Kwan

. as Benson “Blue” Kwan Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin

as Jules Millin Niko Terho as Lucas Adams

as Lucas Adams Trevor Jackson as Wes Bryant