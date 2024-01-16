‘Why Not Lean In’: Emily Ratajkowski Commented About ‘Bimbo Allegations’ And Why She Chose A Cleavage-Baring Black Dress In New Post

Few Hollywood starlets have amassed as much notoriety as Emily Ratajkowski has. The 32-year-old model and media personality has truly emerged as a notable public figure over the past several years and currently has a strong following. Of course, with that, comes copious amounts of attention. Many also have preconceived notions about Ratajkowski, and she's fully aware of what people think. On that note, she addressed the “bimbo allegations” against her and explained why she used a black (and cleavage-revealing) dress to do it.

Emily Ratajkowski, who had to clarify the pronunciation of her name, is far from the first female celebrity to ever be accused of being a bimbo. And, if we’re being realistic, she probably won’t be the last. However, one could argue that she might be the first to actually “lean in” to the persona. She did so by posting a photo of herself in that sleek ensemble mentioned above. So what’s her reason for doing that? Well, as she puts it, she just “decided that she’s never beating” those assumptions. You can check out her caption and slideshow (which features a picture of her dog) down below:

Well, I’d say that that particular gown is definitely a statement-maker, as the I Feel Pretty alum shows quite a bit. Her social media followers seem to be all for it, too, based on the supportive responses in the comment section of the post. There are plenty of ways that one can clap back when shade is thrown their way. And, as the podcaster shows here, one way you can do so is by just straight-up claiming the title placed upon you. It’s a bold move but, at the end of the day, you just have to do you, I guess?

For those who are unaware, the term “bimbo” has historically referred to a woman who is perceived as being sexually attractive but unintelligent. It’s widely been considered a derogatory term in a number of circles. However, maybe the former actress’ comments here might kickstart some kind of reclamation of the word. That may sound like a leap, but it’s not impossible.

The reason people might use the word to describe Emily Ratajkowski may have something to do with her active love life. She’s been linked to a few notable stars since she separated from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who she shares one child with, in 2022. Most notably, Ratajkowski was engaged in a two-month relationship with Pete Davidson that ended around December 2022. Not quite a month later, she reportedly moved on to an even wilder comedian – Eric André. Later in the year, photographers also snapped pics of Ratajkowski and Harry Styles locking lips .

Her romantic entanglements aside, Emily Ratajkowski also doesn’t seem to have a problem showing off her body. On occasion, fans can expect to see bikini pics from Ratajkowski, like the ones she shared in the beach day post following her breakup with Pete Davidson. She also turned heads in the spring of 2023 when she rocked a see-through dress at an Oscar party .

I suppose that, if anything, you have to appreciate the star’s willingness to be so open and somewhat self-aware. We’ll have to wait and see whether she continues to “lean in” to the title that she says people have given her. But, for now, it looks like she’s just going to own it.