Emily Ratajkowski Made A Major Fashion Statement By Rocking See-Through Dress At Oscar Party

Movies are the main focus of the Academy Awards every year, but there’s another aspect of the proceedings that gets plenty of attention as well: the fashion. And this year, the 2023 Oscar winners and more sported some very impressive looks during the momentous occasion. Rihanna and Florence Pugh had some of the boldest looks of the evening, but there’s another star that may have given them a run for their money. Emily Ratajkowski made an appearance at one of the after-parties, where she rocked a see-through dress and a major statement in the process.

The 31-year-old actress and media personality attended Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars party , and it’s likely that she turned a few heads while she was there. The see-through gown she wore was from Feben, and it may be one of the most unique ones fans have seen during all of awards season. This little silver number seemed to replicate chainmail and included a pair of knotted rows that ran down her chest. You can take a look at the sleek and sizzling-hot ensemble below:

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

You’d be hard pressed to find a fashion moment at this year’s Oscars that was more striking than that one. It’s clear that Emily Ratajkowski had no problem showing off skin during the extravagant affair. Today, plenty of fans are taking notice of her attire and, based on the comments and quote tweets, they’re here for it. Not many people can rock this kind of dress, but Ratajkowski seemed to do it effortlessly. Of course, that’s not to take anything away from other stars who’ve done the same in recent months.

Marvel star Kathryn Newton sported a see-through at the premiere for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Salma Hayek took on the look as well in South Beach for the premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance. And the previously mentioned Florence Pugh has rocked such a dress on multiple occasions over the past few months. In one instance, she did so amid Paris Fashion Week in October and, in another, she donned a sheer skirt for the Valentino fall-winter 2023 runway show. Needless to say, this fashion trend is only becoming more prominent and could get even more popular as time goes on.

It honestly shouldn’t be all that surprising that Emily Ratajkowski isn’t afraid to reveal a considerable amount of skin. Just a few weeks ago she and former boyfriend Eric André, participated in some nude day-drinking for Valentine’s Day . And their naked escapade was captured in a truly cheeky post (pun intended).

As fun as it seemed to be, her brief relationship with Eric André reportedly fizzled out a few weeks ago. And before that, the Gone Girl alum was romantically involved with another comedian, Pete Davidson. She seems to be over those “situationships” now, as she’s reportedly moved on with New York-based DJ Orazio Rispo, who she previously dated in October 2022.

Emily Ratajkowski – who separated from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard – seems to be embracing this new chapter in her life. One would assume that it’ll include even more star-studded events like Vanity Fair’s Oscar party. And I wouldn’t be surprised if she rocks another see-through dress or two as well.