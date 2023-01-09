After Pete Davidson Fling, Emily Ratajkowski Seen Out And About With An Even Wilder Comedian

Emily Ratajkowski turned a lot of heads at the end of 2022 when she began dating Pete Davidson . At first glance, you probably wouldn’t think that she and the eccentric comedian would be a match, but the two appeared to be just right for each other. Those fun times didn’t last long, as they broke up in December after two months of dating . Though it was revealed not long ago that Ratajkowski had downloaded a dating app , it looks like she’s bounced back, as she was spotted out and about with an even wilder comedian: Eric André.

That's right, the fan-favorite funnyman reportedly went on a date with the Lying and Stealing star last weekend. TMZ obtained snapshots of the pair’s excursion, which reportedly took place on Saturday. The two were apparently hanging out in New York City, where they paid a visit to Midtown’s Japanese restaurant, Sakagura. Per the news outlet’s sources, the stars dined at the location for a total of three hours.

Of course, we can’t jump to conclusions just yet and officially declare that the era of “Eremily” or “Ratadre” has begun. It’s also possible that this was a one-off sort of deal. And who’s to say that this was even a romantic outing at all? The stars could always just be friends, who were just getting together to catch up. Whatever the case though, the photos would suggest that they had a good time.

This date comes at a very interesting time, as Emily Ratajkowski was just talking about her dating experiences. In her estimation, the divorced single mother of one attracts the “worst men,” as some of her partners have apparently found it difficult to handle the fact that she’s a successful career woman. The star declared that moving forward, what she doesn’t want is “an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me.” (It should be said that while making these comments, Ratajkowski didn’t mention Pete Davidson specifically.)

By all accounts, she and Pete Davidson had an enjoyable fling, which saw them attend public events like New York Knicks games . And one thing that the two reportedly had in common is their love of the East Coast. They were a cute couple, though I have to say I really love the idea of the starlet being with the Righteous Gemstones alum now.

I guess, like the Saturday Night Live veteran, Eric André is a bit of a ladies’ man in his own right. (He most notably dated veteran actress Rosario Dawson from 2016 to 2017.) He’s definitely one of the more “unique” performers in the entertainment space, as those who watched his beloved sketch comedy series know. From donning a black bodysuit covered in Froot Loops to getting intimate with a fake gorilla in Bad Trip, André has done some wild stuff.

Emily Ratajkowski must not mind any of that at all, though. You can help but get the impression that she has some kind of soft spot for comedians, especially those who are on the quirkier side. We’ll see if anything comes of this date with Eric André, who may have just become one of the most envied men in Hollywood. And should this actually be the start of a romance, I’d be more than curious to see how it progresses.