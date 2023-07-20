Emily Ratajkowski's Still Repping Black Swimsuit Summer, But She's Also Gone Full Redhead Now

Emily Ratajkowski is a redhead now, and I’m so, so here for it! The model took to Instagram to reveal that she’s got a new red hairdo, and to keep things on trend, she announced the news while wearing a black swimsuit. Obviously she looks drop dead gorgeous with the look and the suit, but what makes it even better is black swimwear is truly having a moment this summer.

Wearing a black swimsuit that features a deep-v in the front, Ratajkowski announced her new hairdo with a fun low-light photoshoot from what looks like a living room. The model is naturally a brunette, and her new look is kind of a copper-brown color, perfect for summer. You can see the My Body author's new look for yourself in her fab Instagram post:

In the post, Ratajkowski wrote that she’s “gone red,” and thanked her hairdresser for the stunning look. Overall, it seems like a refreshing change, and this color is perfect for her.

While the new hair color is the star of the show, her outfit is also top tier. As we all should know at this point, black bikinis are a massive trend this summer, and many celebs have rocked them. Halle Berry and Sydney Sweeney have both made their marks on the trend, however, Ratajkowski has proven time and time again that she knows how to rock a black swimsuit, and this Instagram post is another example of that.

As Margot Robbie hopped on the black bikini trend along with many other A-Listers for the first time, the High Low podcast host has been taking it on over and over again. EmRata has stunned in bikini pics that feature suits of fun colors and patterns, however the black swimwear is a real fashion moment. Along with her stunning black one-piece in the post featured above, the model also rocked a black bikini with bling this spring that further proved why this look feels like it was made for her.

The comments continued to make this point as many complimented EmRata’s latest look. Here are a few of the highlights:

Drop dead gorgeous -ouchiconrad

🔥RIP me. You've killed me with your hotness 😍 -perfectlyedible

Empowering -koke0000002023

🔥🔥🔥 -middgsmrnyv

The flame emojis were being thrown left and right, and I’m totally with them, this new look is fire.

Over the last few months there’s been a lot of talk about Ratajkowski reportedly dating Harry Styles and her reflecting on the attention surrounding her relationship with Pete Davidson . However, her fashion game is so on point, that lately it's what has been the talk of the town.

Between her becoming a red head and continuing to rock one of the hottest trends of the summer, Emily Ratajkowski really seems to be thriving, and I’m so here for it.