Emily Ratajkowski Talks People’s Obsession With Her Dating Pete Davidson: ‘People Are So Perplexed’

Being in the public eye is nothing new for supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, but things seem to have picked up a bit over the past several months. After filing for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in early September 2022, she’s been romantically linked with a number of men with profiles similarly high to hers. She was recently caught while making out with Harry Styles outside of a Tokyo nightclub , and as fans wonder whether or not the two have actually been dating for months , she’s opened up about people’s obsession with her having dated Pete Davidson.

What Did Emily Ratajkowski Say About People’s Obsession With Her Dating Pete Davidson?

The mom of two-year-old Sylvester has been enjoying what appears to be an especially fruitful time in her romantic life after splitting from her husband. It wasn’t long after that breakup that she was rumored to be dating Brad Pitt , but by mid-November that talk had shifted to her romancing former SNL star (and noted dater of gorgeous, famous women) Davidson . When speaking to the Los Angeles Times recently, the Gone Girl actress talked about the public’s fascination with that relationship of hers, in particular, and said:

Even my friends were like, ‘What was that like?’ I actually don’t understand it. People are so perplexed by the idea that a man might just be respectful to women and treat them like people and thus be easy to go out on dates with.

She makes a good point, right? As noted, The King of Staten Island star has himself been connected to a number of lovely, high profile ladies for several years now, and with each relationship the public reaction is largely one of stunned disbelief. From his engagement to Ariana Grande and dates with Kate Beckinsale, to his several fraught months with Kanye West’s ex, Kim Kardashian , and his brief time with Ratajkowski herself, no one can quite seem to believe that any of these women are actually into Pete Davidson.

While plenty of his friends and co-workers (like Chloe Fineman, who called him “deeply charming” ) have come to his defense, with each new romance, celeb watchers continue to wonder how he manages to always date women who appear to be out of his perceived league. The My Body author’s time with the actor/comedian was met with some hilarious thoughts from fans , but after their breakup, she talked openly about being with “the worst men” who would eventually feel “emasculated” by the “strong woman” they were with and began to “tear you down.”