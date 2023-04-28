Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Bikini Pictures

Emily Ratajkowski has been staying in the headlines lately with her public relationships, between the model reportedly dating Harry Styles and her brief fling with Pete Davidson. However, right now, she seems to be taking time to welcome summer, and keep her amazing IG feed thriving, by posting new bikini photos. And let me tell you, Em Rata looks stunning!

With summer on the way, Emily Ratajkowski is getting ready for the warm weather already. In a series of new photos on Instagram, she showed off a cheetah print bikini and urged her followers to get some inspiration for the summer months while promoting her swim brand Inamorata. Like the model she is, Ratajkowski was photoshoot ready and nailed it, check it out:

It may only be April, but Ratajkowski’s post definitely makes me want to fast forward the next couple of months and go straight into summer. Admittedly it had been hot in NYC, where she was, and it felt like bikini weather. So, while it may still be spring, it was the perfect time for her to rock a gorgeous swimsuit and get her tan on. Her post also came at the perfect time as "city girls," and all girls really, get ready for summer.

As these photos and her past posts prove, Emily Ratajkowski is not one to shy away from showing off her body. For example, on Valentine’s Day, she and her then-boyfriend Eric André spent the romantic holiday together, and she posted some cheeky photos to social media while they were nude day drinking. Her feed is also full of her edgy outfits, from see-through gowns to bikinis, and she's always looking stunning.

The bikini photos come just over a month after Emily Ratajkowski made a fashion statement in a see-through dress at the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The party is one to have some bold looks, so the gown was on par with the nature of the event. Also, sheer dresses are having a moment right now, and she hasn’t been the only one as of late sporting a see-through look as Kathryn Newton, Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh, Megan Fox and many other celebs have also rocked the trend.

EmRata is always up for a fun bikini-based photo show, as Ratajkowski took to the beach and wore a thong bikini, in January following her breakup with Pete Davidson. Now that the warmer months are coming, I'm sure she'll likely continue to off her bikinis more often, and it’s going to be exciting to see what looks she comes up with. As summer continues to get closer, and people start looking for new swimwear, I'm sure we will get even more amazing bikini looks from the model as she continues to stun in whatever she's wearing.