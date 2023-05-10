Margot Robbie’s The Latest To Join The Black Bikini Trend And She Did It For A Runway Show

I know there are loads of us who are eagerly anticipating all the wonderful Barbiecore looks Margot Robbie is bound to wear in honor of the Barbie movie . However, that film isn’t slated until July, so it’ll be a bit before we see all the magnificent pink looks I’m sure the actress will have planned. In the meantime though, Robbie is hopping on another one of 2023’s hot trends as she rocked a black bikini to a Chanel fashion show.

Robbie was in attendance at The Chanel Cruise 2023/24 show in Los Angeles, and for the event, she rocked a simple black bikini top, flare jeans, that kind of reminded me of the pink bell bottoms featured in the Barbie trailer, and a gorgeous gold chain vest. To finish off the look she tied in a little Chanel black quilted purse, that matched the bikini top perfectly. Overall, the look was giving glam ‘70s energy, and I was so here for it.

(Image credit: Photo by Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images)

Along with the fantastic fit, the Academy Award-nominated actress had her hair in loose beach waves and rocked a neutral glam look. I kind of felt like I was getting a bit of a Once Upon A Time in Hollywood vibe, along with hints of Baribe. Between the fun jeans, shiny vest and simple top, Robbie created a simple, yet unique, look that capitalized on one of this year's big trends.

Obviously, Robbie is one of the many celebs who have rocked Barbiecore looks, I mean she is Barbie for heaven's sake. However, the black bikini trend is just another example of this actress being on top of her fashion game. The Harley Quinn actress joined a list of A-Listers, including Halle Berry and Sydney Sweeney who have looked fabulous in black bikinis , while Irina Shayk’s bikini post had us all wishing for summer. The staple swim top seems to be a major moment this spring and summer, and the I, Tonya star proved once again that you can never go wrong with a simple black bikini.

In this case, Robbie went for the black bikini look at The Chanel Cruise 2023/24 show, which came right after the Met Gala, which honored the luxury brand's long-time creative director, the late Karl Lagerfeld. The Suicide Squad star was in attendance at both events, along with other stars like Elle Fanning who have worn the brand for years.

Margot Robbie has been connected to Chanel for a while, and has been a brand ambassador since 2018. You can frequently catch her rocking gowns from the brand on various red carpets. However, in this show’s case, she decided to go for a casual glam look that included a fab black bikini that was accessorized to perfection with that gold vest.

Overall, the actress looked amazing in this fun '70s-inspired look, and the classic black bikini top was the perfect staple for the ensemble. Also, seeing her at this Chanel show made me all the more excited for all the fun outfits she’s going to wear the closer we get to the Barbie movie’s premiere.