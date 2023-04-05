Surprise, Emily Ratajkowski And Harry Styles Have Actually Been Dating For Months

Pop star/ actor Harry Styles is one of the most wildly popular and famous celebrities on the scene right now. And given his status as a sex symbol, the public is super invested in his romantic life . Case in point: his notable relationship with Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde . Most recently there’s been rumors about him dating model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, with the two even being photographed kissing . And surprise, the two have actually been dating for months. Sorry Harry fans out there, aka Harries.

Harry Styles’ dating life has been a hot button conversation piece since back in his One Direction days. But as he’s gone on to be a wildly successful solo artist, even celebs like Elizabeth Banks have publicly thirsted after the My Policeman actor. There have been rumors about him and Emily Ratajkowski dating, and she’s seemingly confirmed recently on a podcast. While appearing on Going Mental with Eileen Kelly (opens in new tab), she spoke about her relationship status. While not naming Styles, she shared:

I just started dating someone that I think I like, so that is different. But yes, if you had talked to me four weeks ago I would have been like ‘Absolutely.’ I’m just like ‘He's kind of great.’

There you have it. While Ratajkowski didn’t actually speak about Harry Styles explicitly, the public put two and two together. And it turns out that their rumored relationship has been going on for over a month. We’ll just have to wait and see if the publicity team from either celeb makes a more concrete statement, and if the pair are photographed together again.

Despite guarding her words, this comment from the Gone Girl actress is sure to turn a few heads, as it basically confirms that she and Harry Styles have been dating for a while. His countless fans remain super invested in his personal life, and it should be fascinating to see if she’s treated any differently from Olivia Wilde while they were seeing each other. Later in that same podcast appearance, Ratajkowski spoke about some major turns off when it comes to dating, saying:

I have noticed in a lot of guys entitlement in very small ways. Literally when they're in the restaurant how they expect the ketchup to be brought to them right away if they ask for it. Just entitlement. And that's one thing I just don’t like.

From using context clues, it sounds like the Eternals actor doesn’t have that sense of entitlement that Emily Ratajkowski previously took umbrage with. Considering just how famous he is, this is saying something about his character. And presumably it means he’s kind to wait staff, which is a mark of character that even us non-celebs use.

With Styles and Ratajkowski’s rumored relationship seemingly confirmed, it should be interesting to see if the two appear in public together more often. He and Olivia Wilde certainly weren’t hiding their connection while dating, with the director/actress seeing him a number of times in concert during that time. But there were also plenty of rumors about them splitting up, even months before they actually did. Fame can really be a double edged sword.