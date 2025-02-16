Emma Watson Waving And Blowing Kisses During NBA All-Star Weekend Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

Years after breaking through as an actress as part of the Harry Potter cast, Emma Watson arguably remains one of the most recognizable stars in the Hollywood landscape. It’s not often, though, that fans actually get to see her smiling visage, though. The 34-year-old actress keeps a relatively low profile these days. So it was a treat when she recently stepped out and took in festivities for NBA All-Star weekend (airing amid the 2025 TV schedule). There’s even a sweet video of her blowing kisses, and the viral clip is just so delightful.

As a basketball fan, I’ve been taking in the events associated with the annual All-Star Weekend. (The Slam Dunk Contest proved to be particularly fun, thanks to the theatrics of Mac McClung). It’s customary to see celebrities sitting courtside and taking in the cool vibes, but I didn’t expect Emma Watson to be living it up at the All-Star Celebrity Game in Oakland, California on Friday. ESPN shared a video to TikTok that showed Watson chopping it up with musician Tucker Halpern. Check it out below:

What’s so sweet about this video is that the Little Women alum looks so happy and enthused. And, of course, the series of quick kisses she blows are also quite cute. Fans seem to be loving the clip as well, based on the comments below it. Some weigh in on the starlet’s seemingly happy nature, while others continuously comment on her beauty. Quite frankly, I’m just happy to see her out and about, and I’m also wondering how big a fan of basketball she might be.

It’s unclear if a love for the sport or some other factor led her to attending the celebrity game, which featured the likes of Kai Cenat, Danny Ramirez and Terrell Owens. Regardless, a source told People that the actress was “very low-key” during the game. They also said that she “seemed excited to be there,” which is evident based on the social media video above. It’s also worth noting that Tucker Halpern is a fellow Brown University alum, though whether or not that connection is what sparked their conversation can’t be said for sure.

The notion of Emma Watson trying not to draw attention to herself definitely tracks. Honestly, it feels as though in recent years, fans have seen her doppelganger more than they’ve seen content from the star herself. However, there’s a reason for that, as Watson has voluntarily opted to take a bit of a step back from acting.

More on Emma Watson (Image credit: Warner Bros.) ‘That’s Plain Rude!’ Viral Video Of Emma Watson Scolding Robert Pattinson Because He Can’t Get Her Name Right On The Harry Potter Set Is So Wild Years Later

A few years ago, the Perks of Being a Wallflower star attributed her decision to the fact that she “wasn’t very happy” with her career as it stood. More specifically, she found it daunting to receive such scrutiny from the press as she continued to navigate her professional obligations. There was also the fact that she’d been acting from a very young age. Today, she’s “glad” she made the decision, saying that she now has a “feeling of having my own voice and creative space and sovereignty in some way that I don’t think I did before – more autonomy.” She also appreciates that she can “be messy for a minute” in a way that any regular person can.

It’s great that Emma Watson has the opportunity to take some time for herself and live life as she deems fit. And, if that includes attending basketball games at her leisure, then I’m truly jealous. In any case, I’m just hopeful she had a good time at the game she attended – and that her outing in California resulted in such a sweet video.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can check out the 74th NBA All-Star Game, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. Those who aren’t really sports fans, though, can use that time to check out one of Emma Watson’s best movies.