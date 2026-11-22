It was reported days ago that Miley Cyrus and fiancé Maxx Morando would finally tie the knot this weekend. That was proven to be true, as Cyrus’ stepsister, Lily Purcell, recently shared some snazzy snapshots from her rehearsal dinner. Well, it’s now been confirmed that the Grammy winner and her man have officially exchanged vows. Along with that, there are also some details on the ceremony, and it was apparently quite lovely. During the event, Cyrus also paid tribute to her late godmother, Dolly Parton, in a sweet way.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando reportedly got married during a ceremony in Palm Springs on Saturday, November 21. Entertainment Tonight reported that Cyrus was adorned in a beautiful, white dress, as she and Morando were surrounded by flowers and candles. Early on, though, the ceremony nodded to Dolly Parton by way of a song. Per ET, Parton’s “Love Is Like a Butterfly” was played before Morando and Cyrus said “I do.” It’s a subtle tribute, but it’s a perfect way to pay homage to Parton during such a special event.

For those who are unfamiliar with the song, “Love Is Like a Butterfly” is the first track on Parton’s 1974 album of the same name. It may not be the first song that people think of when they remember the late Grammy winner but, like many of her other tunes, it has worked its way into the cultural zeitgeist. Parton even performed the song with Stephen Colbert back in 2012 on an episode of The Colbert Report. All in all, it’s an incredibly sentimental song, and it’s perfect for an occasion like a wedding.

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Of course, this tribute is bittersweet, as Parton herself wasn’t able to be at the wedding. The “Jolene” singer passed away at 80 in August following a brief battle with cancer. For some, Parton’s passing seemed to come out of nowhere, though her sister, Stella, attributed that to Dolly’s desire to keep the details of her illness private and not have fans worry about her. Countless tributes to Parton hit social media following her death, with fans and celebrities alike sharing their remembrances of her.

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Miley Cyrus also paid tribute to her “Aunt Dolly” on multiple occasions, even doing so amid her recent performance at the Hollywood Bowl. Many have long been aware of Cyrus and Parton’s close relationship and, in 2023, the pair even collaborated musically to craft a version of Cyrus’ hit song, “Wrecking Ball”. As of late, Cyrus has also discussed the layers to Parton and even explained that people would misunderstand her authenticity as a person due to her flamboyant public persona.

I would imagine that Parton would be quite happy for her goddaughter and her new husband. Cyrus and Morando exchanged some beautiful vows, with Cyrus speaking passionately about the influence her partner had had on her life:

Before I met you I was lost, and in finding you I found myself. Creating with you is my all-time favorite thing, which is why I can’t wait to make a baby! I hope our baby has your hair, but mostly I hope that it has your sweet spirit.

Congratulations are definitely in order for Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando, and here’s wishing them a lifetime of happiness. Personally, I’d like to think that’s what Dolly Parton would want for them as well. And, while the beloved singer was not present at the ceremony, I’m glad she was able to be a small part of it in some way.